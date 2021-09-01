Wastewater Treatment Services Market Insights by Emerging Trends, Future Growth, Demand Forecast to 2024

The wastewater treatment services market is estimated to grow from USD 48.5 billion in 2019 to USD 65.1 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 6.1%. Growing municipal waste, expanding manufacturing industry, urbanization, and regulatory requirements are the primary drivers of the wastewater treatment services market. Initiatives by manufacturing industries and state bodies for low waste generation and growing awareness about new water treatment technologies are some of the factors which are likely to boost the wastewater treatment services market.

APAC is the most attractive market for wastewater treatment services, owing to the increasing population and industrialization in the region followed by North America and Europe. The growth in wastewater generation and rising complexities in the plant operations are expected to be the driving factors of the faster growth of the operation & process control services.

The power generation segment is expected to witness the highest growth in terms of value during the forecast period. Power generation is one of the largest consumers of water, globally. Hence, wastewater treatment is an important topic for this industry to ensure compliance with guidelines set by environmental agencies. The treatment of hazardous contaminants, such as nitrate, selenium, arsenic, and mercury in the wastewater from a flue gas desulfurization system is a challenging task.

The power industry is striving to increase efficiency by increasing the temperature and pressure parameters. The supercritical power plants are challenging the metallurgical limits for temperature and pressure. The water needed in the industry is in boilers, feedwater heaters, superheaters, turbines, condensers, and cooling towers. The heater tubes and heat exchangers in power plants are highly susceptible to corrosion, as they are always in contact with water, either in its liquid form or as steam. Therefore, advanced wastewater treatment technologies and efficient services are being used in all modern power generation plants to mitigate this challenge.

APAC is the largest market for wastewater treatment services, followed by North America and Europe. APAC is the fastest-growing wastewater treatment services market. The demand for wastewater treatment services in the region is increasing because of factors such as high population, increasing industrial growth, and rise in stringent environmental norms.

Major drivers of the market in the region are growing concerns regarding water scarcity and increasing reuse and recycling of water. It is also the fastest-growing wastewater treatment services market. The growth of the market in this region is attributed primarily to the presence of substantial industrial infrastructure in China, India, Japan, Indonesia, and other APAC countries. Growing population and increasing disposable income of the population is boosting the municipal wastewater treatment services market.

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 67%, Tier 22%, and Tier 11%

• By Designation: C-Level – 11%, D Level-16% , Others 73%

• By Region: North America – 25%, Europe – 28%, APAC – 22%, South America – 15%, Middle East & Africa – 10%,

Research Coverage

This report segments the market for wastewater treatment services based on services type, end-use industry, and region, and provides estimations for the overall market size across various regions. A detailed analysis of key industry players has been conducted to provide insights into their business overviews, services, key strategies, associated with the market for wastewater treatment services.

