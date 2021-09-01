Elastomeric Foam Market Insights by Emerging Trends, Future Growth, Demand Forecast to 2024

The elastomeric foam market size is expected to grow from USD 2.6 billion in 2019 to USD 3.6 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period. The elastomeric foam market is driven by various factors, such as increasing deamd from HVAC system, heating & plumbing,and transportation industries. The growth of these industries is anticipated to further propel the growth of the market over the forecast period. However, lack of awareness about benefits of thermal insulation are likely to hinder the growth of the market.

Based on function, the thermal insulation segment is projected to account for the largest share of the market in 2019. The growth in this segment is attributed to its increasing usage of thermal insulation from various end-use industry such as HVAC and heating & plumbing industry owing to their extraordinary characteristics such as fire resistance and easy installation.

The elastomeric foam market has been segmented based on types into NBR, EPDM, CR and others. Among these types, the NBR segment accounted for the largest share of the market and is likely to witness significant growth over the forecast period. The growth in this segment is attributed to its increasing usage in various end-use industry due to its excellent properties such as resistance to swelling by acids, excellent fire performance, and good fuel resistance and because of its low cost in comparison to other types such as EPDM . These factors are expected to drive demand during the forecast period.

HVAC segment is growing rapidly owing to the rising demand form automotive and construction on account of its ability of savings energy in the modern infrastructure for heating, ventilation, and air conditioning. These factors are expected to drive the demand for polyurethane in paints & coatings application.

APAC is expected to have the highest growth rate during the forecast period, due to the increasing usage of elastomeric foam in various end-use industry such as HVAC, heating & plumbing, refrigeration and trasporation.China, India, Japan, and South Korea provide enormous opportunities for the elastomeric foam market due to the presence of a large manufacturing sector and growing construction industry. On the other hand, North America is projected to hold the second-largest market size during the forecast period.

In-depth interviews were conducted with Chief Executive Officers (CEOs), marketing directors, other innovation and technology directors, and executives from various key organizations operating in the PUDs marketplace.

• By Company Type – Tier 1: 30%, Tier: 40%, and Tier 3: 30%

• By Designation – C Level: 30%, Managers: 50%, Others : 20%

• By Region – APAC: 40%, Europe: 30%, North America: 10%,Middle East & Africa: 10% and South America: 10%

Research Coverage:

The report covers the elastomeric foam market based on function,type, end-use industry, and region. This study aims at estimating the size and future growth potential of the market across various segmentation types. It also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key market players, along with their profiles and key growth strategies.

