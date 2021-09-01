Thermoforming Plastic Market Insights by Emerging Trends, Future Growth, Demand Forecast to 2024

The thermoforming plastic market is expected to grow from USD 34.8 billion in 2019 to USD 45.9 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period. New product launches leading to an increased application scope of thermoforming plastic as well as the growing usage of these products across various end-use industries, including food & agriculture packaging, healthcare & pharmaceutical, construction, electrical & electronics, automotive packaging & structures, consumer goods & appliances, are expected to augment the market growth. However, non-suitability of thermoforming plastic for the packaging of heavy items is the major factor restraining the growth of the market.

Thermoforming plastic is gaining importance in the automotive packaging & structures end-use industry. Thermoformed plastic parts in the automotive sector are durable, reusable, and can be customized in any color. These parts do not require painting. Thermoformed parts are strong and can be reinforced. Some other properties include lightweight, easy to clean, and chemical resistance. Some of the major applications include dashboard assemblies, interior door panels, seating parts, engine bay paneling, exterior body panels, bumpers, air ducts, pickup truck bed liners, wheel well liners, truck liners, floor mats, and cargo mats.

The global thermoforming plastic market is projected to be dominated by the vacuum forming thermoforming plastic segment, in terms of both value and volume during the forecast period. Vacuum forming is cost-effective, provides quicker tooling, and has the ability to form very large parts. This process also allows for sharper details, undercuts, mold-in-texture, and has tighter tolerances. Whereas pressure forming process is used mostly for complex shapes. The mechanical forming process is used rarely for thermoforming plastic.

North America is the largest region in the thermoforming plastic market due to the high demand for thermoformed structural parts and thermoformed packaging from automotive, food & agriculture packaging, consumer goods & appliances, and healthcare industries. North America is home to some of the prominent thermoforming plastic manufacturers such as Pactiv LLC, Sonoco Products Company, D&W Fine Pack LLC, and so on. APAC is the fastest-growing region as the growing population presents a huge customer base for FMCG products and consumer durables, which in turn is expected to lead to the growth of the thermoforming plastic market.

This study has been validated through primaries conducted with various industry experts, globally. These primary sources have been divided into the following three categories:

• By Company Type- Tier 1- 35%, Tier 2- 25%, and Tier 3- 40%

• By Designation- C Level- 35%, Director Level- 30%, and Others- 35%

• By Region- APAC- 30%, Europe- 30%, North America- 25%, MEA-10%, Latin America-5%

Research Coverage

This report covers the global thermoforming plastic market and forecasts the market size until 2024. The report includes the market segmentation – Plastic Type (PP, PS, PET, PE, PVC, Bio-plastics, ABS), Thermoforming Type (Vacuum Formed, Pressure Formed, Machines Formed), Parts Type (Thin Gauge, Thick Gauge), End-use Industry (Food & Agriculture Packaging, consumer goods & appliances, healthcare & pharmaceutical, construction, electrical & electronics, automotive packaging & structures), and region (Europe, North America, APAC, Latin America, and MEA). Porter’s Five Forces analysis, along with the drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges are discussed in the report. It also provides company profiles and competitive strategies adopted by the major players in the global thermoforming plastic market.

