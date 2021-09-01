Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) Market Insights by Emerging Trends, Future Growth, Demand Forecast to 2024

The global polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) market size is estimated to grow from USD 57 million in 2019 to USD 98 by 2024, at a CAGR of 11.2%. Increasing use of the chemical for various applications fueled by stringent government regulations and changing consumer behavior is expected to drive the growth of the global polyhydroxyalkanoate industry. PHA is a family of biodegradable polymers and plastics, which are synthesized and accumulated by bacteria inside their cells. These biodegradable plastics are also biocompostable and biocompatible, which means they can be used for biomedical applications too.

The short-chain length segment is expected to witness the highest growth in terms of value and volume during the forecast period. The growing use of short-chain length PHAs in various applications such as packaging & food services, bio-medical, and agriculture along with the higher production capacity of short-chain length PHAs is driving the growth of this segment.

The packaging & food services application segment is estimated to witness the highest growth rate, in terms of value and volume, between 2019 and 2024. Due to the ecological imbalance created by plastic waste, several organizations, including governments, have imposed taxes and enacted stringent policies against single-use plastics. These initiatives are driving the demand for PHA in the packaging & food services application. The growth of these end-user industries owing to the expansion of e-commerce portals across the food and retail sector is expected to propel the growth of the market further during the forecast period..

The Europe PHA market is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period, fueled by the growing demand for biodegradable plastics and bioplastics due to the increasing ecological concerns and trends such as sustainable development and circular economy. Additionally, the presence of major manufacturers such as Bio-On Srl (Italy), Natureplast (France), Biomer (Germany), Colorfabb (Netherlands), Nafigate (Czech Republic), and Bochemie (Czech Republic) has positively influenced the demand trend for PHAs in the region.

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 30%, Tier 2 – 43%, and Tier 3 – 27%

• By Designation: C-Level – 21%, Director Level – 23%, and Others – 56%

• By Region: North America – 30%, Europe – 18%, APAC – 41%, Rest of the world – 11%

Research Coverage

This report segments the market for PHA based on type, production method, application, and provides estimations for the overall market size across various regions. A detailed analysis of key industry players has been conducted to provide insights into their business overviews, products & services, key strategies, new product launches, expansions, and acquisitions associated with the market for PHA market.

