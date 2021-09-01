Urology Equipment Market Segmentation, Size, Covid-19 Impact, Healthcare Sector, Developments, Forecast to 2026

The global urology equipment market is expected to rise with an impressive CAGR and generate the highest revenue by 2026. Fortune Business Insights™ in its latest report published this information. The report is titled “Urology Equipment Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Equipment (Imaging Equipment, Surgical Equipment, Implants, Devices), By Disease Indication (Urinary Tract Infections, Kidney Stones, Urinary Incontinence, Prostate Cancer, Erectile Dysfunction), By Age Group (Adult, Paediatric), By End User (Hospitals, mClinics, Ambulatory Surgery Centers), and Geography Forecast till 2026”. The report discusses research objectives, research scope, methodology, timeline and challenges during the entire forecast period. It also offers an exclusive insight into various details such as revenues, market share, strategies, growth rate, product & their pricing by region/country for all major companies.

The report provides a 360-degree overview of the market, listing various factors restricting, propelling, and obstructing the market in the forecast duration. The report also provides additional information such as interesting insights, key industry developments, detailed segmentation of the market, list of prominent players operating in the market, and other urology equipment market trends. The report is available for sale on the company website.

Top Players Profiled in the Urology Equipment Market Report by Fortune Business Insights ™ :

Siemens Healthcare Private Limited

Boston Scientific Corporation

Medtronic

CooperSurgical, Inc.

Olympus Corporation

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

Richard Wolf GmbH

Stryker

KARL STORZ SE & Co. KG

Baxter

Cook Medical

Teleflex Incorporated

Steady Rise in the Incidence of Diabetes to Boost Demand

The unvarying climb in the number of people affected by diabetes worldwide is anticipated to be one of the main urology equipment market trends. Diabetes is a metabolic disease wherein the blood sugar in the body gets too high due to absence or insufficient production of insulin by the pancreas. This excess sugar can cause permanent damage to the kidneys, eyes, and other organs. Moreover, diabetes is known to alter the function and structure of the lower urinary tract, giving rise to urologic conditions such as urinary tract infections (UTIs), urinary incontinence, and overactive bladder. With the growing prevalence of diabetes across the globe, the demand for urology equipment is set to spike. For example, the International Diabetes Federation estimates that by 2045, around 700 million people worldwide will be affected by diabetes.

Regional Analysis for Urology Equipment Market:

North America (the USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Major Table of Contents for Urology Equipment Market:

Introduction Executive Summary Market Dynamics Key Urology Equipment Market Insights Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 North America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Europe Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Asia Pacific Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 The Middle East and Africa Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Latin America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Competitive Landscape Global Urology Equipment Market Revenue Share Analysis, By Key Players, 2020 Company Profiles Conclusion

