The cooling fabrics market is estimated to be USD 2.4 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 3.7 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 9.1% from 2019 to 2024. Increasing demand for sports apparel, protective wearing and growing research & development for cooling fabrics are the main factors that have led to the growth of the cooling fabrics market. Initial investment and high manufacturing cost of cooling fabrics are restraining the growth of the cooling fabrics market.

The synthetic segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR in the cooling fabrics market during the forecast period Based on type, the synthetic segment is the largest type in 2019. This segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Synthetic cooling fabrics market account for the larger market share owing to better moisture-wicking properties and provides an enhanced cooling effect to the wearer compared to natural cooling fabrics. The synthetic fabrics have other qualities, such as high strength, endurance, high elasticity, and smooth texture, which are sometimes not achievable with natural fabrics.

“The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry: Cooling Fabrics Market Insights by Emerging Trends, Future Growth, Demand Forecast to 2024

The knitted textile type is expected to lead the cooling fabrics market during the forecast period Based on textile type, knitted cooling fabrics are expected to account for the largest share of cooling fabrics market in 2019. The knitted textile type has a high degree of elasticity due to the looseness of the fabric yarn when compared to woven fabrics. The knitted fabrics are more comfortable to the wearer due to its properties such as better breathability and fits the shape of the body in the best possible way. Due to this, knitted fabrics are used majorly for manufacturing sports apparel, which triggers the demand for knitted cooling fabrics during the forecast period.

Sports apparel is expected to lead the cooling fabrics market during the forecast period Based on application, the sports apparel accounted for the largest share of the cooling fabrics market in 2018. This growth is mainly attributed to the increasing use of cooling fabrics while performing sports activities without hampering the performance of the wearer. The cooling fabrics increase the skin breathability of the wearer by letting the heat to escape from the body, providing a cool and comfortable feel.

Breakdown of primary interviews for the report on the cooling fabrics market

• By Company Type – Tier 1 – 11%, Tier 2 –33%, and Tier 3 – 56%

• By Designation – C-Level – 20%, D-Level Executives – 10%, and Others – 70%

• By Region –Asia Pacific – 14%, Europe – 29%, North America – 36%, Middle East & Africa – 14% South America – 7%,

Research Coverage

The report covers the cooling fabrics market by type, textile type, application, and region. It aims at estimating the size and future growth potential of the market across various segments. The report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key market players, along with their profiles and key growth strategies.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 OBJECTIVES OF THE STUDY

1.2 MARKET DEFINITION

1.3 CURRENCY

1.4 STAKEHOLDERS

1.5 LIMITATIONS

