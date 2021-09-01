Fabric Filters Market Insights by Emerging Trends, Future Growth, Demand Forecast to 2024

The fabric filters market size is expected to grow from USD 2.3 billion in 2019 to USD 3.2 billion by 2024, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.4% during the forecast period. The fabric filters market is driven by various factors such as stringent regulations related to treatment of industrial waste, requirement of a safe working environment in industrial facilities, and growing manufacturing sector in Southeast Asia. However, the increasing use of renewable energy sources is expected to restrain the growth of the market.

Air filter media is the faster-growing segment of the fabric filters market, by type. Air filter media is further segmented into three types, namely, nonwoven fabrics, fiber glass, and filter paper. The nonwoven fabrics segment is projected to register the highest CAGR owing to their good absorbency, resilience, and elasticity.

The food & beverage industry requires large volumes of water for beverage production, processing, boiling & cooling, and conditioning of raw materials. Fabric filters are used during the water filtration processes. Air filtration is also an important procedure in the food & beverage industry, and fabric filters are used for air filtration to control odors & humidity and to minimize air-borne contamination of food. Rapidly growing population is expected to boost the food & beverage industry, which in turn, is likely to drive the fabric filters market in this segment.

APAC is expected to register the highest growth during the forecast period, due to the increasing population and urbanization. The increasing developments in the food & beverage, metal & mining, chemical, power generation, and pharmaceutical industries in China, India, Japan, and Australia are providing huge opportunities for the fabric filters market. South America is projected to be the second-fastest growing market during the forecast period.

In-depth interviews were conducted with chief executive officers (CEOs), marketing directors, other innovation and technology directors, and executives from various key organizations operating in the fabric filters market.

• By Company Type – Tier 1: 25%, Tier: 50%, and Tier 3: 25%

• By Designation – D Level: 30%, C Level: 20%, Others: 50%

• By Region – Europe: 30%, APAC: 25%, North America: 20%, South America: 15%, Middle East & Africa: 10%

Research Coverage:

The market study covers the fabric filters market across segments. It aims at estimating the market size and the growth potential of this market across different segments such as providers, applications, organization size, and region. The study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the market, along with their company profiles, key observations related to product and business offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.

