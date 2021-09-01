The fiberglass market is projected to grow from USD 17.1 billion in 2019 to USD 23.9 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 7.0% from 2019 to 2024. The growth of the construction industry is driving the fiberglass market. Based on product type, the glass wool fiberglass segment accounted for the largest share of the fiberglass market in 2018. This segment is projected to lead the market in terms of both value and volume during the forecast period. The growth of this segment can be attributed to increased usage in the construction & infrastructure end-use.

The composites application segment is projected to lead the fiberglass market in terms of both, value and volume during the forecast period. Based on application, the composites application segment led the fiberglass market in 2018 in terms of both value and volume. The high growth of the construction and automotive industries in Asia Pacific and North America is driving this segment.

“The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry: Fiberglass Market Insights by Emerging Trends, Future Growth, Demand Forecast to 2024

The E-glass segment is projected to lead the fiberglass market in terms of both value and volume from 2019 to 2024. Based on glass type, the E-glass segment accounted for the largest share of the fiberglass market in 2018. This segment is projected to lead the market in terms of both value and volume during the forecast period. The growth of this segment can be attributed to its wide-ranging applications and corrosion-resistance and lightweight properties.

Based on resin type, the thermoset resins segment led the fiberglass market in 2018 in terms of both value and volume. Properties such as excellent resistance to solvents, abrasives, high temperature, and heat, flexibility, excellent adhesion, and high strength, as well as the availability of thermoset resins in various types make it preferable for use across applications.

Profile break-up of primary participants for the report:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 60%, Tier 2 – 20%, and Tier 3 – 20%

• By Designation: C-level Executives – 33%, Directors – 33%, and Managers – 34%

• By Region: Asia Pacific – 20%, Europe – 25%, North America – 25%, the Middle East & Africa- 20%, and South America – 10%

Research Coverage:

The report defines, segments, and projects the size of the fiberglass market based on glass type, resin type, product type, application, and region. It strategically profiles the key players and comprehensively analyzes their market share and core competencies. It also tracks and analyzes competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, agreements, acquisitions, investments, new product developments, and partnerships undertaken by them in the market.

