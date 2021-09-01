The tow prepreg market is expected to grow from USD 305 million in 2019 to USD 492 million by 2024, at a CAGR of 10.0% during the forecast period. New product developments leading to increased application of tow prepreg and growing usage of these products in existing applications in various end-use industries such as oil & gas, aerospace & defense, automotive & transportation, and sports & recreational are expected to augment the market growth. However, high manufacturing cost of tow prepreg is the major factor restraining the growth of the market.

Tow prepreg is gaining importance in the automotive & transportation industry. The automotive industry is researching on the commercial viability of advanced materials and is focused on increasing efficiency by reducing vehicle weight. Several car manufacturers, along with tow prepreg producers, are slowly venturing into the production of tow prepreg-based automotive parts. For instance, in November 2017, SGL Carbon entered into a joint venture with BMW Group for lightweight automotive construction. This helped the company to consolidate the key value chain activities, from tow prepreg to components under the roof.

Fill This Form and get the Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-62084

“The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry: Tow Prepreg Market Insights by Emerging Trends, Future Growth, Demand Forecast to 2024

The tow prepreg market in the automotive industry is expected to expand significantly in the coming years. Due to its high cost, currently, tow prepreg is only used in high-end racing cars and electric cars manufactured by companies such as BMW, Audi, Lamborghini, Chevrolet, Volkswagen, Ford, Chrysler, Daimler, Jaguar, and GM. Tow prepreg is increasingly being used in many new applications, and new partnership plans are made to meet the growing demand for tow prepreg in the automotive industry.

The global tow prepreg market is projected to be dominated by the carbon fiber type during the forecast period. It has better mechanical properties, which is driving its use in many applications. It is possible to produce Class A surface finish on panels with the use of carbon fiber. This fiber is robust enough for handling and processing during the manufacturing process. Carbon fiber-based tow prepreg has long-term performance potential, in terms of resistance against fatigue and environmental effects.

Fill This Form and get the Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-62084

“The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry: Tow Prepreg Market Insights by Emerging Trends, Future Growth, Demand Forecast to 2024

This study has been validated through primary interviews conducted with various industry experts, globally. The breakdown of primary interviews is as follows:

• By Company Type- Tier 1- 35%, Tier 2- 40%, and Tier 3- 25%

• By Designation- C Level- 25%, Director Level- 35%, and Others- 40%

• By Region- North America- 20%, Europe- 35%, APAC- 25%, MEA-15%, Latin America-5%

Research Coverage

This report covers the global tow prepreg market and forecasts the market size until 2024. The report segments the market –on the basis of resin type (epoxy, phenolic, others), fiber type (carbon, glass, others), application (pressure vessel, oxygen cylinders, scuba tanks, others), end-use industry (aerospace & defense, automotive & transportation, oil & gas, sports & recreational, others), and region (Europe, North America, APAC, Latin America, and MEA). Porter’s Five Forces analysis, along with the drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges, are discussed in the report. It also provides competitive strategies adopted by the major players in the global tow prepreg market.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 INTRODUCTION 15

1.1 OBJECTIVES OF THE STUDY 15

1.2 MARKET DEFINITION 15

1.3 MARKET SCOPE 16

1.3.1 MARKET SEGMENTATION 16

1.3.2 REGIONS COVERED 16

1.3.3 YEARS CONSIDERED FOR THE STUDY 17

1.4 CURRENCY 17

1.5 UNIT CONSIDERED 17

1.6 STAKEHOLDERS 17

The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.

For more information, please contact:

Shibuya Data Count

Email: [email protected]

Tel: + 81 3 45720790

Related Links

https://www.sdki.jp/

Related Reports

PVDF Membrane Market Insights by Emerging Trends, Future Growth, Demand Forecast to 2025

Industrial Maintenance Coatings Market Insights by Emerging Trends, Future Growth, Demand Forecast to 2025

Corrosion Protection Coatings Market Insights by Emerging Trends, Future Growth, Demand Forecast to 2025

Feminine Hygiene Products Market Insights by Emerging Trends, Future Growth, Demand Forecast to 2025

Low-Frequency Sound-Absorbing Insulation Materials Market Insights by Emerging Trends, Future Growth, Demand Forecast to 2025

FRP Vessels Market Insights by Emerging Trends, Future Growth, Demand Forecast to 2025

Insulation Coatings Market Insights by Emerging Trends, Future Growth, Demand Forecast to 2025

Fire-resistant Coatings Market Insights by Emerging Trends, Future Growth, Demand Forecast to 2025

Polypropylene Catalyst Market Insights by Emerging Trends, Future Growth, Demand Forecast to 2025

European Paints & Coatings Market Insights by Emerging Trends, Future Growth, Demand Forecast to 2025