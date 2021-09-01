Isopropyl Alcohol Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2025

The report on the global isopropyl alcohol market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2017 to 2025. The report predicts the global isopropyl alcohol market to grow with a CAGR of 4% over the forecast period from 2019-2025. The study on isopropyl alcohol market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2017 to 2025.

The report on isopropyl alcohol market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global isopropyl alcohol market over the period of 2017 to 2025. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.

Porter’s five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global isopropyl alcohol market over the period of 2017 to 2025. Further, IGR- Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.

Report Findings

1) Drivers

• Mounting applications for isopropyl alcohol

• Growing healthcare industry

2) Restraints

• Stricter volatile organic compound (VOC) regulations

3) Opportunities

• Rising research and development on the use of isopropyl alcohol as a biofuel

Research Methodology

A) Primary Research

Our primary research involves extensive interviews and analysis of the opinions provided by the primary respondents. The primary research starts with identifying and approaching the primary respondents, the primary respondents are approached include

1. Key Opinion Leaders associated with Infinium Global Research

2. Internal and External subject matter experts

3. Professionals and participants from the industry

Our primary research respondents typically include

1. Executives working with leading companies in the market under review

2. Product/brand/marketing managers

3. CXO level executives

4. Regional/zonal/ country managers

5. Vice President level executives.

B) Secondary Research

Secondary research involves extensive exploring through the secondary sources of information available in both the public domain and paid sources. At Infinium Global Research, each research study is based on over 500 hours of secondary research accompanied by primary research. The information obtained through the secondary sources is validated through the crosscheck on various data sources.

The secondary sources of the data typically include

1. Company reports and publications

2. Government/institutional publications

3. Trade and associations journals

4. Databases such as WTO, OECD, World Bank, and among others.

5. Websites and publications by research agencies

Segment Covered

The global isopropyl alcohol market is segmented on the basis of grade, application, and end-users.

The Global Isopropyl Alcohol Market by Grade

• 70% IPA

• More than 90% IPA

The Global Isopropyl Alcohol Market by Application

• Solvent

• Cleaning Agent

• Intermediate

• Coating Solvent

• Other Applications

The Global Isopropyl Alcohol Market by End-users

• Pharmaceutical

• Food & Beverages

• Paints & Coatings

• Personal Care & Cosmetics

• Chemical

Company Profiles

The companies covered in the report include

• Dow Chemical Company

• Royal Dutch Shell plc

• Exxon Mobil Corporation

• Clariant AG

• Mitsui Chemicals Inc.

• Perrigo Company plc

• LyondellBasell Industries N.V.

• China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation

• Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

• INEOS Enterprises

• Other companies

What does this report deliver?

1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the isopropyl alcohol market.

2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the isopropyl alcohol market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2025.

3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global isopropyl alcohol market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.

4. IGR- Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.

The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.

