Dermatology Drugs Market 2021 Size & Share | Market worth USD 63.99 billion with 12.9% CAGR by 2027

The global “dermatology drugs market” size is expected to USD 63.99 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 12.9% during the forecast period. The increasing prevalence of numerous skin diseases and disorders among the population is expected to spur opportunities for the market, states Fortune Business Insights, in a report, titled “Dermatology Drugs Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Application (Acne, Psoriasis, Atopic Dermatitis, and Others), By Route of Administration (Oral, Parenteral, and Topical) By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, and Online Pharmacy), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027.” The market size stood at USD 36.82 billion in 2019.

Major Dermatology Drugs Market Key players covered in the report include:

Allergan (Dublin, Ireland)

Botanix Dermatology Drugs (NorthBridge, Australia)

Pfizer Inc. (New York, U.S)

Galderma S.A (Lausanne, Switzerland)

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (Bridgewater, U.S)

Novartis (Switzerland, Europe)

GlaxoSmithKline Plc. (London, U.K)

Valeant Dermatology Drugs International Inc. (New Jersey, U.S)

Johnson & Johnson (New Jersey, U.S)

Other Players

Our research methodology is robust and includes data triangulation based on bottom-up and top-down approaches. We validated the approximate market number with the help of primary research. Secondary research was conducted to find out detailed information about mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, and agreements. At the same time, we have derived significant information about the market dynamics associated with growth drivers, trends, and obstacles.

It offers figurative estimations for upcoming years on the basis of the recent developments and historic data. For gathering information and estimating revenue for all segments, researchers have used top-down and bottom-up approaches. On the basis of data collected from primary and secondary research and trusted data sources the report will help both existing and new aspirants for market to figure out and study the market’s needs, market size, and competition.

Dermatology Drugs Market Analysis 2021:

Market Driver:

Surging Patient Population to Back Growth

The growing number of patients suffering from acne, vitiligo, and dermatitis are expected to spur opportunities for market growth. According to the American Association of Dermatology in 2018, around 50 million people in the U.S had acne. The growing demand for effective products to cure skin infections and disorders coupled with high awareness among the young population will contribute positively to the growth of the market. According to Australian research, more than 4% of the population are affected by acne vulgaris in long term. The growing inclination towards skin health and care among millennials can have an excellent impact on the market growth in the forthcoming years. The increasing R&D investments by major companies owing to heavy demand for therapeutically effectual and cost-effective drugs will encourage the healthy growth of the market in the foreseeable future.

Regional Analysis:

Presence of Prominent Companies to Boost Market in North America

The market size in North America stood at USD 18.08 billion in 2019 and is expected to grow rapidly during the forecast period. The growth in the region is attributed to the increasing prevalence of dermatology infections. The presence of major players coupled with the introduction of novel products will further aid expansion in the region. Europe is expected to grow excellently during the forecast period owing to the heavy R&D investments for the development of effective drugs. The increasing sales of dermatology products are expected to enable speedy expansion of the market in the forthcoming years. Asia Pacific is expected to account for a high share during the forecast period owing to the growing awareness about the care & management of acne among the population. Latin America and Middle East & Africa are expected to experience a slow growth rate owing to the lower adoption of topical solutions coupled with a lack of awareness about medicines and therapies related to acne, dermatitis, and other skin conditions.

Key Development:

September 2020: Eli Lilly announced the introduction of an inspiring digital health solution for atopic dermatitis patient care & management.

Table of Content:

Introduction Market Scope Market Segmentation Market Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Prevalence of Key Dermatologic Conditions –Key Regions/Country New Product Launch Pipeline Analysis Impact of COVID-19 on the Dermatology Drugs Market Key Industry Developments – Mergers, Acquisitions, and Partnerships

Global Dermatology Drugs Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application Acne Psoriasis Atopic Dermatitis Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Route of Administration Oral Parenteral Topical Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Distribution Channel Hospital Pharmacy Retail Pharmacy Online Pharmacy Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Geography North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



Toc Continue…

