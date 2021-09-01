The global XPS market size is projected to grow from USD 5.5 billion in 2019 to USD 6.7 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 4.0% during the same period. The increasing infrastructure spending in line with numerous government initiatives across the world and the additional insulating properties of XPS are expected to drive the market growth. Availability of alternatives and strict government policies regarding flame retardant additives used in XPS are restraining the growth of the XPS industry.

Fill This Form and get the Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-62080

“The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry: Extruded Polystyrene Market Insights by Emerging Trends, Future Growth, Demand Forecast to 2024

The foundation segment accounted for the majority of the XPS market share in 2018, and the trend is expected to continue during the forecast period. Increasing construction activities are expected to play a vital role in driving the growth of the segment. Insulating the entire house is very critical in order to save energy losses that can occur through basement or foundation. Energy loss through basement or foundation is calculated at one-third of the total energy lost through the infrastructure. Exterior basement or foundation insulation is performed underground to achieve best results. High compressive strength and moisture resistance properties of XPS makes it an ideal choice for basement and foundation insulation.

When insulating buildings, floor space is considered to be the most important as a major portion of energy is lost through floors. Thus, effective insulation of floor space is considered very important while building construction. Moreover, energy losses in residential buildings are usually higher than in commercial buildings; thus, residential buildings are more insulated to conserve energy. Hence, the residential segment is expected to drive the demand for XPS in the future.

Fill This Form and get the Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-62080

“The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry: Extruded Polystyrene Market Insights by Emerging Trends, Future Growth, Demand Forecast to 2024

The European region is projected to lead the extruded polystyrene market from 2019 to 2024, in terms of value. The region has emerged as one of the leading producers as well as consumers of XPS due to the huge demand for insulation materials in building and construction. The flourishing building & construction industry in the region and EU energy conservation goals are a few major factors that are driving the XPS industry in Europe. The market in Europe is heavily regulated and closely monitored to ensure a high level of protection for the environment and human health from the risks posed by chemicals that are added in the insulation products.

Breakup of Primary Interviews:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 40%, Tier 2 – 35%, and Tier 3 – 25%

• By Designation: C-Level Executives – 27%, Directors – 33%, and Others – 40%

• By Region: Europe – 40%, North America – 35%, APAC – 17%, the Middle East & Africa – 5%, and South America – 2%

Research Coverage

This report provides a detailed segmentation of the XPS industry on the basis of application, end use, and region. Based on application, the XPS market has been segmented into foundation, roof, wall, floor & ceiling, and others. Based on end use, the XPS industry has been segmented into residential, commercial, and others. Based on region, the XPS market has been segmented into APAC, the Middle East & Africa, Europe, North America, and South America.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 INTRODUCTION 17

1.1 OBJECTIVES OF THE STUDY 17

1.2 MARKET DEFINITION 17

1.3 MARKET SCOPE 18

1.3.1 YEARS CONSIDERED FOR THE STUDY 19

1.4 CURRENCY 19

1.5 PACKAGE SIZE 19

1.6 LIMITATION 19

1.7 STAKEHOLDERS 20

The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.

For more information, please contact:

Shibuya Data Count

Email: [email protected]

Tel: + 81 3 45720790

Related Links

https://www.sdki.jp/

Related Reports

Plastic Antioxidants Market Insights by Emerging Trends, Future Growth, Demand Forecast to 2025

Aerogel Market Insights by Emerging Trends, Future Growth, Demand Forecast to 2025

Halogen-Free Flame Retardants Market Insights by Emerging Trends, Future Growth, Demand Forecast to 2025

UV Stabilizers Market Insights by Emerging Trends, Future Growth, Demand Forecast to 2025

1,6-Hexanediol Market Insights by Emerging Trends, Future Growth, Demand Forecast to 2025

Catalyst Handling Services Market Insights by Emerging Trends, Future Growth, Demand Forecast to 2025

3D Printing High Performance Plastic Market Insights by Emerging Trends, Future Growth, Demand Forecast to 2025

Metallic Powder Coatings Market Insights by Emerging Trends, Future Growth, Demand Forecast to 2025

High Purity Methane Gas Market Insights by Emerging Trends, Future Growth, Demand Forecast to 2025

Release Coating Market Insights by Emerging Trends, Future Growth, Demand Forecast to 2025

Plastic Injection Molding Machine Market Insights by Emerging Trends, Future Growth, Demand Forecast to 2025