DNA Forensics Market to Gain from Rising Criminal Cases Such as Homicides, Sexual Assault And Kidnapping, says Fortune Business Insights

Rising number of crimes such as homicides, sexual assault and kidnapping are factors driving the global DNA forensics market, says Fortune Business Insights, in a report titled, “DNA Forensics Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Application (Law enforcement, Biodefense, Healthcare, Others), By Source (Blood, Bones, Hair, Others), By Technique (Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR), Restriction Fragment Length Polymorphism (RFLP), Short Tandem Repeat (STR) analysis) and Geography Forecast till 2026.” Increasing government and private funding for the development of new and advanced DNA forensic test is a factor predicted to aid the global DNA forensics market.

Launch of iSWAB-Cell Stabilization Product Line by Mawi Will Propel Growth

Mawi DNA Technologies, a biotechnology company focusing on the development of innovative technologies for bio sampling, launched iSWAB-Cells. The iSWAB-Cells product line includes the patented iSWAB non-invasive buccal cell collection system, along with the standalone stabilization buffer for cells within different biological matrices, such as saliva. The launch of the iSWAB-Cell is predicted to favor the global DNA forensics market growth owing to the new product line design to collect and stabilize intact cells for up to four weeks at room temperature. Furthermore, the launch of the new prototyping testing kit to identify perpetrators of crimes such as rape is also expected to boost the global DNA forensics market revenue. For instance, Inqaba Biotec and UWC Forensics Lab partnered together to launch Beta testing of UniQ-Typer YSTR kit. In addition, the introduction of ID NIMBUS to automate post-PCR sample process is also expected to contribute positively to the DNA forensics market. For instance, Hamilton Company introduced the ID NIMBUS assay ready workstation, specifically pre-configured and qualified to automate post-PCR sample processing using the well-known ForenSeq DNA signature prep kit from Verogen. Nonetheless, the high cost of DNA detection technique and declined adoption rate of DNA forensic in developing nations of Asia Pacific and Latin America are factors expected to hamper the growth of the global DNA forensics market.

An Overview of the Impact of COVID-19 on this Market:

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are taking continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.

Technological Advancements in Forensic Sciences Will Enable Growth in North America

Geographically, the global DNA forensics market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America dominated the global DNA forensics market in 2017 and is expected to dominate during the forecast period owing to the technological developments in forensic sciences. The high investigation consent for advanced forensic techniques such as DNA profiling and biometric analysis techniques in the region is a factor boosting the DNA forensics market growth in North America. Further, the presence of advanced forensic laboratories with the latest forensic technologies is also a factor boosting the market in Europe and North America. The global DNA forensic market in Asia Pacific is predicted to grow at a significant rate. The increasing rate of criminal cases and surge in government funding, and rising technological advancements is enabling growth in region. According to the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), there were an estimated 1,197,704 violent crimes reported in 2015 and, cases of rape and aggravated assault increased by 6.3% in 2015 than that of 2014 in the Asia Pacific region. These aforementioned factors together are attributed in boosting the global DNA forensics market growth in Asia Pacific.

