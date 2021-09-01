Transcriptomics Market Global Industry Demand Status, Opportunities and COVID Impact Challenges, Share and Trends, Business Status and Future Scope Forecast to 2027

Rising demand for personalized medicines is a key factor driving the global transcriptomics market, says Fortune Business Insights in a report, titled “Transcriptomics Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Technology (Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR), Microarray, Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS)), By Application (Drug Discovery, Clinical Diagnostics, Toxicogenomics), By End-User (Academic and Research Institutes, Pharmaceutical Companies, Biotechnology Companies) and Geography Forecast till 2027.” Rapid innovations and improvements in healthcare infrastructure is expected to aid the growth of the global transcriptomics market.

According to the report, the increasing demand for transcriptomics due to its DNA microarrays and next-generation sequencing technologies has impelled new companies to enter the market. This factor will encourage the growth of the global transcriptomics market. For instance, in April 2017, Seven Bridges, a biomedical data analysis company announced a financial investment in Spatial Transcriptomics AB, a life science start-up, which is developing innovative technology to analyze tissue samples in two dimensions.

The report provides a comprehensiveoverview of the transcriptomics industry.Itoffers insights into factors enablibg growth in the global transcriptomics market. The study focuses on the recent product launches and acquisitions by leading market players.

The market report includes qualitative and quantitative analysis of several factors such as the key drivers and restraints that will impact growth. Additionally, the report provides insights into the regional analysis that covers different regions, contributing to the growth of the market. It includes the competitive landscape that involves the leading companies and the adoption of strategies to announce partnerships, introduce new products, and collaborate that will further contribute to the growth of the market between 2020 and 2027. Moreover, the research analyst has adopted several research methodologies such as SWOT and PESTEL analysis to extract information about the current trends and industry developments that will drive the market growth during the forecast period.

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a seismic effect on several economies across the globe. To curb the pandemic spread, the governments of several countries have ordered complete lockdown of industrial and human activities. This is expected to have a significant impact on the market in 2020. However, proactive steps by the industry leaders to revive the Healthcare industry will bode well for the growth of the market in the near future.

Information given in the research report pertains to different technological advancements introduced in recent years, which allows for a meticulous analysis of the industry and offers a more comprehensive understanding to the readers.

. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.

Our research methodology is robust and includes data triangulation based on bottom-up and top-down approaches. We validated the approximate market number with the help of primary research. Secondary research was conducted to find out detailed information about mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, and agreements. At the same time, we have derived significant information about the market dynamics associated with growth drivers, trends, and obstacles.

The Report offers figurative estimations for upcoming years on the basis of the recent developments and historic data. For gathering information and estimating revenue for all segments, researchers have used top-down and bottom-up approaches. On the basis of data collected from primary and secondary research and trusted data sources the report will help both existing and new aspirants for Transcriptomicsmarket to figure out and study the market’s needs, market size, and competition.

Increasing R&D Investments Will Propel Growth

The rapid adoption of transcriptomics and increasing demand for personalized medicine is expected to boost the global transcriptomics market revenue during the forecast period. Further, the launch of MI Transcriptome, an advanced gene profiling product is expected to stimulate the growth of the global transcriptomics market. For instance,Caris Life Sciences launched an advanced gene profiling product, MI Transcriptome which enables Whole Transcriptome Sequencing (WTS). The newly developed technology has the capability to provide in detail RNA sequencing analysis. In addition, growing number of biopharmaceutical companies and rising expenditure on research and development is predicted to further enable the growth of the global transcriptomics market.

Launch Of CORALL Will Favor Growth

Lexogen, a transcriptomics company focused on the development of innovative kits and software for RNA-Seq, launched CORALL-Total RNA-Seq Library Prep Kit. The new kit will be utilized in transcriptome analysis.Moreover,the acquisition of Spatial Transcriptomics by 10x Genomics is expected to uplift theglobal transcriptomics market shares during the forecast period. For instance, 10x Genomics acquired Spatial Transcriptomics, a potential player in spatial genomics.Nonetheless, lack of skilled professionals in emerging nations is likely to restrict the global transcriptomics market growth during the forecast period.

Rising Prevalence Of Chronic Disorders Will Enable Growth In North America

Geographically, the global transcriptomics market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to dominate the global transcriptomics market owing to the rising demand for personalized medicines and growing cases of chronic disorders such as cancer and others. In addition, rising investment in the research and development of transcriptomics technologies will further accelerate growth in North America. Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period due to the increasing number of pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies in the region. Moreover, high demand for transcriptomics technologies and increasing investments in R&D and drug development will further boost growth in Asia Pacific.

Some of the major companies operating in the global transcriptomics market are:

QIAGEN

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Illumina, Inc.

Agilent Technologies

GE Healthcare Dharmacon Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Merck & Co., Inc.

Fluidigm Corporation

Promega Corporation

and others.

