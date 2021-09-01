Aircraft Communication System Industry to 2028 – Featuring Cobham Plc, General Dynamics Corporation, Thales Group, Harris Corporation, Honeywell International Inc.

The global aircraft communication system market size projected to reach USD 1,688.0 million by 2026. It is set to gain traction from the emergence of 5G technology in aviation. It plays a significant role in making the in-flight internet connectivity more efficient. Besides, the high demand for novel Ku antennas is set to affect the market positively in the coming years. Fortune Business Insights™ published this information in a recent report, titled, “Aircraft Communication System Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis By Connectivity (SATCOM HF, VHF, UHF, and Data Link Communication) By System (Audio Integrating System, Communication Radios, Radio Tuning System, Cockpit Voice Recorder, and Static Dischargers) By Component (Antenna, Transponder, Receiver, Transmitter, Transceiver, Display & Processor, and Others), By Platform (Fixed-Wing, Rotary-Wing), By Distribution Channel (OEM, Aftermarket) and Regional Forecast 2019 to 2026.” The report further mentions that the market stood at USD 915.5 million in 2018. However, it is likely to exhibit a CAGR of 7.95% during the forecast period between 2019 to 2026.

Fortune Business Insights™ presents a list of all the organizations present in the aircraft communication system market. They are as follows:

Cobham Plc

General Dynamics Corporation

Thales Group

Harris Corporation

Honeywell International Inc.

Iridium Communications Inc.

L3 Technologies, Inc.

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Northrop Grumman Systems Corporation

Raytheon Company

Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co KG

United Technologies Company

Viasat, Inc.

Other prominent companies

Segment-

Communication Radios Segment to Lead Backed by their High Usage in Aircraft

Based on the system, the market is grouped into static dischargers, cockpit voice recorder, radio tuning system, communication radios, and audio integrating systems. Out of these, the communication radios segment is anticipated to generate the largest aircraft communication (ACARS) market share in the coming years. This growth is attributable to the extensive utilization of communication radio in business jets, military aircraft, and commercial aircraft. The audio integrating system segment is set to showcase considerable growth stoked by their usage in integrating audio from cockpit services.

Drivers & Restraints-

Increasing Number of Aircraft Deliveries to Propel Growth

The number of aircraft antenna deliveries is upsurging day by day, which, in turn, is boosting the aircraft communication system market growth. Airbus S.A.S., for instance, announced that it is planning to deliver around 863 commercial jets by the end of 2019. The high demand for aircraft is further propelling the need for static dischargers, cockpit voice recorder, aircraft antenna, and audio integrating system.

Moreover, the ever-increasing demand for regional jets, commercial aviation, and military helicopters is likely to contribute to the market growth in the coming years. It would occur because of the rising need for aircraft antennas. These are also required for next-generation, innovative aircraft programs. However, creating a strong communication system in the aircraft involves a lot of investments. It may hinder market growth.

Regional Analysis-

North America to Remain at Forefront Fueled by Rising Air Traffic

Geographically, the market is categorized into Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and the rest of the world. Amongst these, North America held USD 340.5 million in terms of aircraft communication system market revenue in 2018 and it would lead throughout the forecast period. It is likely to occur because of the rising demand for UAVs and high air traffic in the developed countries, such as Canada and the U.S., respectively. Apart from these, the presence of numerous renowned organizations, namely, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Harris Corporation, and Northrop Grumman Systems Corporation in this region would spur growth.

Asia Pacific, on the other hand, is projected to grow at a fast pace in the near future on account of the increasing usage of 3D printed aircraft antennas and aviation hf radio UAVs in China. Coupled with this, supportive aviation policy from the governments of several countries and rising number of investments by private companies would skyrocket demand in this region.

Competitive Landscape-

Key Players Focus on Signing Contracts to Gain Competitive Edge

The market is highly fragmented and hence, is competitive. They are signing agreements or contracts with other reputed enterprises to offer them unique products. Some of the companies are also striving to gain approvals from the government bodies for their products.

Below are a couple of the latest vital industry developments:

January 2019: Boeing and Cobham recently signed an agreement for the certification of the latter’s AVIATOR 200S system present in Boeing 737 MAX and 777X airplanes. AVIATOR provides a robust, lighter, and smaller sitcom solution to airlines.

Boeing and Cobham recently signed an agreement for the certification of the latter’s AVIATOR 200S system present in Boeing 737 MAX and 777X airplanes. AVIATOR provides a robust, lighter, and smaller sitcom solution to airlines. October 2019: Viasat Inc., a communications company headquartered in the U.S., bagged approval for its business aviation Ka-band in-flight connectivity (IFC) system for the Gulfstream G280™ airframe. It was approved by the Federal Aviation Administration.

