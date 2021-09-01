Self-Compacting Concrete Market Insights by Latest Trends, Future Scope of Key Players, CAGR Status, and SWOT Analysis Insights by Regions – Global Forecast to 2026

COVID-19 has reformed the way we work and has impacted various aspects of the businesses worldwide. Keeping in mind the multi-faceted challenges and the impact on economies post pandemic, companies are focusing on the risks and probabilities for sustainability, growth, and development from this transition.

The global self-compacting concrete market is projected to reach USD 15.18 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period. Elimination of mechanical compaction by self-compacting concrete saves time and labor. It also reduces rework, equipment requirements, and damages to formworks. Use of self-compacting concrete in construction activities results in low level of noise and offers exceptional finishing.

Growth of the self-compacting concrete market has been driven by varied factors, such as non-requirement of vibration processes in laying self-compacting concrete, significant reduction in maintenance, repairing, and overhauling (MRO) costs of self-compacting concrete, and limited impact on the environment. However, high costs associated with the use of self-compacting concrete and limited use of self-compacting concrete in construction activities in emerging economies are factors restraining the growth of the market.

"The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry: Self-Compacting Concrete Market

The infrastructure end user segment accounted for the largest share of the global self-compacting concrete market in 2015. Large-scale investment projects, especially in the Middle Eastern and African countries serve to be a key factor driving the growth of the global self-compacting concrete market. The infrastructure segment is the biggest consumer of self-compacting concrete owing to increasing construction of drilled shafts, columns, metal decking, and concrete frames.

Among all types of design mix, the powder type self-compacting concrete segment accounted for the largest share of the global self-compacting concrete market in 2015. This segment is projected to grow at the second-highest CAGR between 2016 and 2021. Powder type self-compacting concrete provides the required self-compatibility by reducing water-powder ratio, thereby offering adequate segregation resistance. A high demand for powder type self-compacting concrete is witnessed globally, owing to its low water-binder ratio.

The Asia-Pacific region accounted for the largest share of the global self-compacting concrete market in 2015. This growth is mainly attributed to the increasing construction activities in countries such as Japan, India, Thailand, Singapore, Australia, and Malaysia.

Break-up of profile of primary participants for the report:

• By Company Type – Tier 1 – 27 %, Tier 2 – 38%, and Tier 3 – 35%

• By Designation – C level – 25%, Director level – 30%, and Others – 45%

• By Region – North America – 15%, Europe – 25%, Asia-Pacific – 35%, Middle East & Africa – 20%, and Latin America – 5%

Research Coverage

The global self-compacting concrete market report has been segmented on the basis of raw material (cement, admixtures, fibers, aggregates, additions, and others), type of design mix (powder type, viscosity agent type, and combination type), application (drilled shafts, columns, metal decking, and concrete frames), end user (oil & gas construction, infrastructure, and building & construction), and region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America).

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 INTRODUCTION 16

1.1 OBJECTIVES OF THE STUDY 16

1.2 MARKET DEFINITION 16

1.3 SCOPE OF THE STUDY 16

1.3.1 REGIONAL SCOPE 16

1.3.2 MARKETS COVERED 17

1.3.3 YEARS CONSIDERED IN THE REPORT 17

1.4 CURRENCY & PRICING 18

1.5 STAKEHOLDERS 18

