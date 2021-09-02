Glyphosate Market Research Report, Business Share, Size, Analysis, Trends, Overview, Key Players Profiles, Segmentation, Development, Future Demand, Global Forecast by 2020-2028

The growing demand for glyphosate in soil enhancement procedures is expected to aid the growth of the Glyphosate market, states Fortune Business Insights, in a report, titled “Glyphosate Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Crop Type (Genetically Modified Crops, Conventional Crops), By Form (Dry, Liquid), By Application (Agriculture, Non- Agriculture) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026.” The thriving agriculture culture is expected to spur opportunities for the market.

The coronavirus incident has caused massive loss and disruption to various industries across the globe. We understand that this health disaster has negatively impacted various sectors across the globe. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly infectious virus. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. More or less, nearly every sector is estimated to be impacted by this pandemic.

We are making endless efforts to uplift businesses in this crucial need of the hour. Our expertise and experience can offer enormous benefits to help regain during this global pandemic.

Market Driver :

Emphasis on Glyphosate for Crop Protection to Enable Growth

The increasing awareness about the benefits of glyphosate in soil enhancement can have a tremendous impact on the market. The benefits also includefertility protection, water quality, and soil erosion. The growing concerns regarding the environment and soil degradation are expected to spur demand, in turn aiding the market. The prevention of unwanted broadleaf weed and improved agricultural production through glyphosate is expected to further fuel its demand. Additionally, glyphosate facilitates plant growth in certain crops such as corn, soybean, berry, canola, cotton, and crops. Similarly, the growing demand for solid form, liquid concentrate, and ready-to-use liquid glyphosate among farmers can have an outstanding effect on the market during the forecast period.

Nevertheless, the health issues associated with the overdosage of glyphosate is expected to hamper its adoption, thus impeding the growth of the market

Regional Analysis :

Adoption of Modern Agriculture Practices to Foster Growth in Asia Pacific

Geographically, the glyphosate market is into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the global market during the forecast period owing to the rising adoption of modern agriculture practices in the developing nations. The growing acceptance of modified crops is expected to further enable the growth of the market in the region. The market in North America is expected to expand rapidly during the forecast period owing to the robust agricultural support programs by agencies such as EPA and FAO. The growing concerns aboutthe environment among consumers can further boost the growth in the region. Europe is expected to rise excellently during the forecast period owing to rising agriculture sector in the UK and Germany. The Middle East & Africa is likely to hold a significant share owing to growing cognizance about the modern agriculture practices.

Key Development :

March 2019: Bayer AG introduced glyphosate-free residual herbicide in Ireland. The new product launch will help the company to expand its product offerings.

The Report Lists the Main Companies in the Glyphosate Market:

Monsanto, Bayer AG

Syngenta AG

The Dow Chemical Company

DuPont

Nufarm limited

Nantong Jiangshan Agrochemical & Chemicals Limited Liability Co.

Adama Agricultural Solutions Ltd

UPL Limited

Zhejiang Xinan Chemical Industrial Group Co., Ltd.

