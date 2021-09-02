Food Grade Vitamin and Mineral Premixes Market Regional & Country Share, Key Factors, Trends & Analysis, Forecast To 2026

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the Vitamin & Mineral Premixes Market were valued at USD 7.2 Billion in 2018 and are expected to reach USD 9.96 Billion by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 5.3%.

The vitamin & mineral premixes are formulated to deliver nutritional needs to the livestock. Premixes are mix of minerals, trace elements, vitamins, and other nutritional additives (about of 25 raw ingredients) to include in feed between 0,2 and 2% (micro premix) or between 2% to 8% (macro premix, including proteins, salts, amino acids). The vitamin and mineral premixes have a main application in functional and fortified foods. These foods can be measured to be whole, fortified, supplemented foods which offer nutritious assistances. The growth of this market is accredited to the rising demand for fortified food products, the growth in consumption of compound feed, the increasing need for food enrichment due to high processing levels of food products, and modified nature & specificity to distinct customer requirements.

Competitive Landscape:

The report offers a comprehensive overview of the competitive landscape of the market to provide an advantage to the reader. This segment focuses on the initiatives and innovations adopted by the key players to gain a strong foothold in the market. The report also sheds light on mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, and agreements, among others, to offer a better understanding of the market. The report also offers insights into revenue, gross profit margin, financial standing, market position, product portfolio, and other vital aspects of each player. The report also includes a thorough SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis.

Key Players Profiled in the Report are:

DSM (Netherlands), Corbion (Netherlands), Glanbia (Ireland), Vitablend Nederland (Netherlands), SternVitamin (Germany), The Wright Group (US), Zagro Asia (Singapore), Nutreco (Netherlands), Farbest-Tallman Foods Corporation (US), Burkmann Industries (US), and Bar-Magen (Israel)

Market Drivers:

The constant efforts of the prominent players to develop innovative products and technologies are driving the growth of the industry. Additionally, the market is witnessing numerous strategic collaborations and initiatives that are expanding the scope of the market. The report discusses in detail the factors and elements of the Vitamin & Mineral Premixes market that are positively influencing the growth of the market.

Segments covered in the report:

On the basis of Type: (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2026, Volume; Kilo Tons)

Vitamins

Minerals

Vitamin & mineral combinations

On the basis of Application: (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2026, Volume: Kilo Tons)

Food & beverages Beverages Dairy products Cereals Bakery products Others (Confectionery products, soups, snacks, and convenience foods)

Feed

Healthcare Nutritional products Dietary supplements

Personal care

On the basis of Form: (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2026, Volume: Kilo Tons)

Powder

Liquid

Regional Analysis:

The report offers clear insights into the regional bifurcation of the market with regards to the regions where the market has already established its prominence. Furthermore, it analyzes the key regions for production and consumption ratio, import/export analysis, supply and demand dynamics, regional trends and demands, and the presence of prominent players in each region. The regional analysis segments also offer a country-wise analysis to offer a panoramic view of the market.

The regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The Vitamin & Mineral Premixes Market Report Offers:

Deep insights into the Vitamin & Mineral Premixes market landscape

Key details about the regional segmentation of the Vitamin & Mineral Premixes market

Analysis of the crucial market trends with regards to both current and emerging trends

Comprehensive impact analysis of COVID-19 pandemic on the Vitamin & Mineral Premixes industry

Extensive overview of the key manufacturers and prominent players of the industry

Comprehensive study of the market segmentation and recent developments

