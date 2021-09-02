Global Potassium Lactate Market To Be Driven By The Rising Demand From The Food Industry In The Forecast Period Of 2020-2025 By Expert Market Research

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Potassium Lactate Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Report and Forecast 2020-2025’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global potassium lactate market, assessing the market based on its segments like functions, end uses, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

Note 1: For a snapshot of the primary and secondary data of the market (2015-2025), along with business strategies and detailed market segmentation, please click on the request sample report. The sample report shall be delivered to you within 24 hours.

Request a free sample copy in PDF or view the report [email protected]

https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/potassium-lactate-market/requestsample

The key highlights of the report include:

• Historical Market Size (2019): USD 3 Billion (Global Lactic Acid Market)

• Forecast CAGR (2020-2025): 17% (Global Lactic Acid Market)

Potassium lactate is widely used in the food and beverage industry due to its outstanding antimicrobial activity and ability to inhibit most spoilage and pathogenic bacteria. It is added to the products to prolong its shelf life and ensure food protection, as in meat and poultry products. Because of its ability to lower the pH of food products, potassium lactate can prevent pathogens from increasing. In the developing region, many food manufacturers integrate potassium lactate in many food products, which is leading to the market growth in the developed regions.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Potassium lactate is the potassium salt of lactic acid and is attained through the neutralisation of lactic acid fermented from a sugar source.

The Asia Pacific area is expected to account for a significant market share due to the rising demand for personal care products. Meanwhile, due to the increasing consumption of packaged food products over the forecast period, North America is expected to see increased demand for the commodity.

Explore the full report with the table of [email protected]

https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/potassium-lactate-market

The market can be divided into the following segments by function:

• Food Additives

• Preservatives

• Emulsifiers

• pH and Acidity Regulators

• Bulking Agents

• Others

Based on end use, the market is segmented into:

• Food and Beverages

• Cosmetics

• Clinical Nutrition

• Personal Care

• Animal Feed

• Others

Latest Global News on Potassium Lactate [email protected]

https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/pressrelease/global-potassium-lactate-market

On the basis of regional markets, the industry is divided into:

1 North America

1.1 United States of America

1.2 Canada

2 Europe

2.1 Germany

2.2 United Kingdom

2.3 France

2.4 Italy

2.5 Others

3 Asia Pacific

3.1 China

3.2 Japan

3.3 India

3.4 ASEAN

3.5 Others

4 Latin America

4.1 Brazil

4.2 Argentina

4.3 Mexico

4.4 Others

5 Middle East & Africa

5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.2 United Arab Emirates

5.3 Nigeria

5.4 South Africa

5.5 Others

Market Trends

The potassium lactate market’s growth is fuelled by certain factors, such as the growing demand for packaged food and beverage products due to longer shelf life. Consumer understanding of beauty and health care products is growing, which has increased the use of potassium lactate in many products. The growing demand for packaged foods and the food and beverage industry’s dietary trends are increasing the market for the commodity. In addition, because of its high moisturising property and buffering ability, it also has applications in the cosmetics and personal care industry. Also supporting the market for potassium lactate is the growth in demand for cosmetics and personal care products.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Jungbunzlauer Suisse AG, American Elements, Lab M Limited, Henan Jindan Lactic Acid Technology Co., Ltd (SHE: 300829), and Qingdao Health Food Co., Ltd. (SHE: 002899) among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments, and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

Related Reports:

Global Kitchen Faucets Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026 by Expert Market Research: https://bityl.co/5UQN

Global Metal Forming Machine Tools Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026 by Expert Market Research: https://bityl.co/5UQP

Global Social Television Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026 by Expert Market Research: https://bityl.co/5UQQ

Global SLI Battery Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026 by Expert Market Research: https://bityl.co/5UQS

Global Squalene Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026 by Expert Market Research: https://bityl.co/5UQT

Global Teleradiology Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026 by Expert Market Research: https://bityl.co/5UQW

Global Nurse Call Systems Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026 by Expert Market Research: https://bityl.co/5UQa

Global Seamless Pipes Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026 by Expert Market Research: https://bityl.co/5UQf

Global Virtual Reality Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026 by Expert Market Research: https://bityl.co/5UQg

Global Smart Ticketing Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026 by Expert Market Research: https://bityl.co/5UQh

Note 2: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to spread across the world, our analysts are constantly tracking the impact of this rapidly evolving situation on the markets and the consumer purchase behaviours. Thus, our latest estimates and analysis about the current market trends and forecast will exhaustively reflect the effects of this emerging pandemic.

About Us:

Expert Market Research is a leading business intelligence firm, providing custom and syndicated market reports along with consultancy services for our clients. We serve a wide client base ranging from Fortune 1000 companies to small and medium enterprises. Our reports cover over 100 industries across established and emerging markets researched by our skilled analysts who track the latest economic, demographic, trade and market data globally.

At Expert Market Research, we tailor our approach according to our clients’ needs and preferences, providing them with valuable, actionable and up-to-date insights into the market, thus, helping them realize their optimum growth potential. We offer market intelligence across a range of industry verticals which include Pharmaceuticals, Food and Beverage, Technology, Retail, Chemical and Materials, Energy and Mining, Packaging and Agriculture.

We also provide state-of-the-art procurement intelligence through our platform, https://www.procurementresource.com. Procurement Resource is a leading platform for digital procurement solutions, offering daily price tracking, market intelligence, supply chain intelligence, procurement analytics, and category insights through our thoroughly researched and infallible market reports, production cost reports, price analysis, and benchmarking.

Informes de Expertos (https://informesdeexpertos.com), the Spanish variant of Expert Market Research, is a platform that offers market research and consultancy services to a broad clientele base across Spanish speaking countries. With our primary focus on the Latin America and Spain markets, our research experts provide relevant and actionable insights into the markets and track major trends, economic developments, and global trade data.

Determined to bring client satisfaction, we make sure that our tailored approach meets the client’s unique market intelligence requirements. Our syndicated and customized research reports cover a wide spectrum of industries ranging from pharmaceuticals and food and beverage to packaging, logistics, and transportation.

Media Contact

Company Name: Expert Market Research

Contact Person: Steven Luke, Corporate Sales Specialist – U.S.A.

Email: [email protected]

Toll Free Number: US +1-415-325-5166 | UK +44-702-402-5790

Address: 30 North Gould Street, Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

City: Sheridan

State: Wyoming

Country: United States

Website: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com

*We at Expert Market Research always thrive to give you the latest information. The numbers in the article are only indicative and may be different from the actual report.

Content [email protected] https://expertmarketresearch-emr.blogspot.com/2021/04/global-potassium-lactate-market-to-be_28.html