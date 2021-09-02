Global Medical Devices Market To Be Driven By The Increasing Healthcare Expenditure In The Forecast Period Of 2020-2025 By Expert Market Research

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Medical Devices Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Report and Forecast 2020-2025’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global medical devices market, assessing the market based on its segments like types, functions, end uses, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analyzing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

Note 1: For a snapshot of the primary and secondary data of the market (2015-2025), along with business strategies and detailed market segmentation, please click on the request sample report. The sample report shall be delivered to you within 24 hours.

Request a free sample copy in PDF or view the report [email protected]

https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/medical-devices-market/requestsample

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2015-2025)

• Historical Market Size (2019): USD 410 Billion

• Forecast CAGR (2020-2025): 5.2%

• Forecast Market size (2025): USD 556 Billion

The growing patient populations suffering from different diseases, increasing incidences of injuries, and growing research and development activities in the healthcare industry to produce technologically advanced medical devices are the key factors driving the growth of the market. Moreover, the demand for medical devices is fuelled by the growing prevalence of cardiac disorders and the increasing geriatric population with various health problems. Continued technological innovations are also one of the main factors driving the market development. The market for oxygen concentrators, insulin pumps, and image-guided therapy systems, among other healthcare products, has increased the preference for compact and less invasive medical technology, which is further bolstering the market growth.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Medical devices can be used for surgical operations, home healthcare, and in hospitals. A medical device is an instrument, device, implant, in vitro reagent, or related device that may be utilised for the diagnosis, prevention, or treatment of an illness within the body. It can be as easy as a medical thermometer, a tongue depressor, or protective gloves. It can also be as complex as a machine that can aid in medical research or an implant such as a stent or a prosthesis

Explore the full report with the table of [email protected]

https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/medical-devices-market

On the basis of type, the industry is divided into:

• Orthopaedic Devices

• Cardiovascular Devices

• Diagnostic Imaging

• IVD

• MIS

• Wound Care

• Diabetes Care

• Ophthalmic Devices

• Oral Care

• Nephrology

• Others

On the basis of function, the industry is divided into:

• Diagnostic and Monitoring

• Therapeutic

• Surgical

• Other Devices

On the basis of end use, the industry is divided into:

• Homecare Devices

• Hospital and Ambulatory Centres

On the basis of regional markets, the industry is divided into:

1 North America

1.1 United States of America

1.2 Canada

2 Europe

2.1 Germany

2.2 United Kingdom

2.3 France

2.4 Italy

2.5 Others

3 Asia Pacific

3.1 China

3.2 Japan

3.3 India

3.4 ASEAN

3.5 Others

4 Latin America

4.1 Brazil

4.2 Argentina

4.3 Mexico

4.4 Others

5 Middle East & Africa

5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.2 United Arab Emirates

5.3 Nigeria

5.4 South Africa

5.5 Others

Related Reports:

Global Compression Bandages Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026 by Expert Market Research: https://bityl.co/5UPu

Global Rugged Tablet Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026 by Expert Market Research: https://bityl.co/5UPx

Global Micro Irrigation Systems Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026 by Expert Market Research: https://bityl.co/5UQ0

Global Carbon Foam Batteries Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026 by Expert Market Research: https://bityl.co/5UQ2

Global Calcium Formate Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026 by Expert Market Research: https://bityl.co/5UQ3

Global Aircraft Seating Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026 by Expert Market Research: https://bityl.co/5UQ4

Global Industrial Rubber Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026 by Expert Market Research: https://bityl.co/5UQ6

Global Automotive Sun Visor Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026 by Expert Market Research: https://bityl.co/5UQ7

Global Human Augmentation Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026 by Expert Market Research: https://bityl.co/5UQ9

Global Tinea Corporis Treatment Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026 by Expert Market Research: https://bityl.co/5UQB

Note 2: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to spread across the world, our analysts are constantly tracking the impact of this rapidly evolving situation on the markets and the consumer purchase behaviours. Thus, our latest estimates and analysis about the current market trends and forecast will exhaustively reflect the effects of this emerging pandemic.

About Us:

Expert Market Research is a leading business intelligence firm, providing custom and syndicated market reports along with consultancy services for our clients. We serve a wide client base ranging from Fortune 1000 companies to small and medium enterprises. Our reports cover over 100 industries across established and emerging markets researched by our skilled analysts who track the latest economic, demographic, trade and market data globally.

At Expert Market Research, we tailor our approach according to our clients’ needs and preferences, providing them with valuable, actionable and up-to-date insights into the market, thus, helping them realize their optimum growth potential. We offer market intelligence across a range of industry verticals which include Pharmaceuticals, Food and Beverage, Technology, Retail, Chemical and Materials, Energy and Mining, Packaging and Agriculture.

We also provide state-of-the-art procurement intelligence through our platform, https://www.procurementresource.com. Procurement Resource is a leading platform for digital procurement solutions, offering daily price tracking, market intelligence, supply chain intelligence, procurement analytics, and category insights through our thoroughly researched and infallible market reports, production cost reports, price analysis, and benchmarking.

Informes de Expertos (https://informesdeexpertos.com), the Spanish variant of Expert Market Research, is a platform that offers market research and consultancy services to a broad clientele base across Spanish speaking countries. With our primary focus on the Latin America and Spain markets, our research experts provide relevant and actionable insights into the markets and track major trends, economic developments, and global trade data.

Determined to bring client satisfaction, we make sure that our tailored approach meets the client’s unique market intelligence requirements. Our syndicated and customized research reports cover a wide spectrum of industries ranging from pharmaceuticals and food and beverage to packaging, logistics, and transportation.

Media Contact

Company Name: Expert Market Research

Contact Person: Steven Luke, Corporate Sales Specialist – U.S.A.

Email: [email protected]

Toll Free Number: US +1-415-325-5166 | UK +44-702-402-5790

Address: 30 North Gould Street, Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

City: Sheridan

State: Wyoming

Country: United States

Website: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com

*We at Expert Market Research always thrive to give you the latest information. The numbers in the article are only indicative and may be different from the actual report.

Content [email protected] https://expertmarketresearch-emr.blogspot.com/2021/04/global-medical-devices-market-to-be.html