Composites Market Insights by Latest Trends, Future Scope of Key Players, CAGR Status, and SWOT Analysis Insights by Regions – Global Forecast to 2024

The global composites market size is projected to grow from USD 90.6 billion in 2019 to USD 131.6 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 7.7% between 2019 and 2024. The composites offer exceptional properties, such as stiffness, strength, tenacity, density, and thermal & electrical conductivity, fatigue, and corrosion resistance. Owing to these outstanding properties offered by the composites, conventional materials such as aluminum steel are preferred less in high performance applications in several end-use industries, and the demand for composites is increasing in various end-use industries.

Natural fiber composites are projected to register the highest CAGR in terms of value between 2019 and 2024. Natural fibers, such as flax, hemp, jute, and kenaf, along with a polymer matrix, such as polypropylene, epoxy, polyethylene, or polyesters, form the natural fiber composite. The use of natural fiber composites is growing as an alternative to glass fiber composites in many end-use industries.

Thermoplastic composites are the fastest-growing resin type. The thermoplastic composites are easy to remold, and reform and hence can be reused. Thus, the companies are investing in R&D for the mass production of thermoplastic composites to reduce its cost. This is expected to drive the market for thermoplastic composites during the forecast period.

The resin transfer molding manufacturing process is projected to register the highest CAGR in terms of value between 2019 and 2024. This process yields increased laminate compression, high glass-to-resin ratio, and outstanding strength-to-weight characteristics. Thus, the process is expected to grow during the forecast period.

The wind energy is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The use of composites in wind turbines provides high tensile strength, helping manufacturers to achieve larger blades and higher energy output. Due to its corrosion resistance properties, composites have helped the wind industry to grow by allowing wind turbines to work in the harshest environments.

APAC is projected to register the highest CAGR in terms of value in the global composites market during the forecast period. APAC dominated the composites industry in 2018. The composites manufacturing companies have ample opportunities in the APAC market in comparison to the European and North American counterparts owing to low-cost labor and raw materials. The growth of the composites industry in this region is supported by the advancement of composite technology solutions and penetration of composites in various end-use industries.

This study has been validated through primaries conducted with various industry experts, globally. These primary sources have been divided into the following three categories:

• By Company Type- Tier 1- 40%, Tier 2- 33%, and Tier 3- 27%

• By Designation- C Level- 50%, Director Level- 20%, and Others- 30%

• By Region- North America- 20%, Europe- 50%, APAC- 15%, Latin America-5%, MEA-10%,

Research Coverage

This report covers the global composites market and forecasts the market size until 2024. The report includes the market segmentation – Fiber Type (Glass Fiber Composites, Carbon Fiber Composites, Natural Fiber Composites and Other), Resin Type( Thermoset Composites and Thermoplastic Composites), Manufacturing Process (lay-up, Filament Winding, Injection Molding, Pultrusion,Compression Molding, RTM and Others), End-use Industry (Aerospace & Defense, Wind Energy, Transportation, Construction & Infrastructure, Marine, Pipes & Tanks, Electrical & Electronics, and Others) and Region (Europe, North America, APAC, Latin America, and MEA). Porter’s Five Forces analysis, along with the drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges, are discussed in the report. It also provides company profiles and competitive strategies adopted by the major players in the global composites market.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 INTRODUCTION 21

1.1 OBJECTIVES OF THE STUDY 21

1.2 MARKET DEFINITION 21

1.3 MARKET SCOPE 22

1.3.1 MARKET SEGMENTATION 22

1.3.2 REGIONS COVERED 22

1.3.3 YEARS CONSIDERED FOR THE STUDY 23

1.4 CURRENCY 23

1.5 UNIT CONSIDERED 23

1.6 STAKEHOLDERS 23

