COVID-19 has reformed the way we work and has impacted various aspects of the businesses worldwide. Keeping in mind the multi-faceted challenges and the impact on economies post pandemic, companies are focusing on the risks and probabilities for sustainability, growth, and development from this transition.

The global high concrete superplasticizers market size is estimated to be USD 5.1 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 7.3 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 7.4%. This growth is attributed to the growing use of concrete superplasticizers across concrete formulations. Also, the growth in the construction activities globally is expected to increase the concrete superplasticizers demand, globally.

The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry: Concrete Superplasticizers Market Insights by Latest Trends, Future Scope of Key Players, CAGR Status, and SWOT Analysis Insights by Regions – Global Forecast to 2024

Ready-mix concrete is a custom-made concrete manufactured in a factory or batching plant based on standard specifications as required in a construction project. In the developed countries, such as the US, Germany, UK, France, and Japan, the use and demand for ready-mix concrete is high and around 70% of the cement produced is used by ready-mix concrete business. It has also been adopted in developing countries, such as China, India, and Indonesia. The demand for ready-mix concrete has increased across the world, which in turn, has boosted the use of superplasticizers as chemical admixtures.

In 2018, APAC accounted for the largest share in the global concrete superplasticizers market. New application development, product innovation, and the presence of large economies, such as China and India, and huge construction industry across emerging economies are the major demand drivers of the concrete superplasticizers.

China is the largest consumer and producer of the concrete, globally. The growing public and private spending on public infrastructure projects across the country is expected to create huge demand for concrete, which in turn, is expected to have a positive impact on the concrete superplasticizers market.

Extensive primary interviews were conducted in the process of determining and verifying sizes of several segments and subsegments of the concrete superplasticizers market gathered through secondary research.

The breakdown of primary interviews has been given below:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 55%, Tier 2 – 27%, and Tier 3 – 18%

• By Designation: C Level Executives – 36%, Director Level – 18%, Others – 46%

• By Region: North America – 20%, APAC – 37%, Europe – 20%, South America – 8% , the Middle East & Africa – 15%,

Research Coverage

This report covers the concrete superplasticizers market and forecasts its market size until 2024. The market has been segmented based on type, form, application, and region. The report provides detailed information on company profiles and competitive strategies adopted by the key players to strengthen their positions in the market. It also provides insights into the driving and restraining factors in the concrete superplasticizers market along with opportunities and challenges across these industries. It includes profiles for top manufacturers in the market.

