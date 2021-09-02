Dietary Supplements Market Size, Revenue Share, Major Players, Growth Analysis, and Forecast, 2020–2026

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global dietary supplements market was valued at USD 140.1 Billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 216.3 Billion by year 2026, at a CAGR of 5.5%. Dietary supplements are products intended to supplement the diet that contains one or more of the following dietary ingredients: vitamins, minerals, protein & amino acids, herbs or other botanical ingredients. Nutrition supplements can be taken in various forms such as in the form of pills, capsules, tablets, powder or in the form of liquids.

The growth exhibited by the global dietary supplements market is a result of various factors such as the developing economies and subsequently increasing income of consumers, rising awareness about nutrition, hectic lifestyle, increasing geriatric population, and spread of chronic ailments.

The report presents a panoramic view of the competitive landscape of the Dietary Supplements market, covering details about the key manufacturers and companies, price analysis, revenue estimation, gross profit margins, business expansion plans, and other vital details that offers the readers deep insights into each company operating in the industry. The report also focuses on strategic alliances in the Dietary Supplements market, such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, product launches, brand promotions, collaborations, licensing agreements, partnerships, corporate and government deals, and others.

Top Players Analyzed in the Report are:

Abbott Laboratories, GlaxoSmithKline, Archer Daniel Midland, Dupont, Amway, Bayer, Glanbia Nutritionals, Herbalife International, Pfizer, DuPont and Reckitt Benckiser Group

.For a comprehensive value chain analysis, the report covers the downstream and upstream essentials of the Dietary Supplements market. It also pays special focus on the growth process, macro- and micro-economic factors, raw material sources analysis, and other technical data. The report further segments the market on the basis of types, applications, and regions and offers insights into the segments that have the highest penetration and profit margin, along with recent developments based on geographies.

Ingredient (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Botanicals

Vitamins

Minerals

Protein & Amino acids

Enzymes

Others

Product (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Tablets

Capsules

Powder

Liquid

Soft gels

Gel caps

Application (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Additional Supplements

Medicinal Supplements

Sports Supplements

Distribution channel (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Hospital Pharmacies & Drug Stores

Clinic Supermarkets & Hypermarkets

Online

Others

Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Further key findings from the report suggest

Asia-Pacific is expected to be the largest market for dietary supplements in 2026, accounting for a significant share of the global market, followed by North America and Europe. The market in Europe and North America will continue to be very profitable due to the lack of price pressure which is common in the Asia-Pacific region

The regulations guiding the North American region are varied, multifaceted and have a great impact on the industry. For example, in the U.S., ‘nutraceuticals’ mainly come under the category of vitamins and dietary supplements. A range of regulations apply, notably the Dietary Supplement Health and Education Act (DSHEA) from 1994, which covers dietary supplements, the Federal Food Drug and Cosmetic Act, which covers all foods and food additives, and Good Manufacturing Practice regulations from 2007

North America trails only the Asia Pacific region in terms of vitamin supplements. For example, by 2026, the market for these types of supplements in the region is expected to be around 20.44 billion. Greater awareness regarding product usage and the proliferation of mobile apps advising patients with proper pharmaceuticals will be a significant cause for growth.

Benefits of Global Dietary Supplements Market Report:

Comprehensive analysis of the changing market dynamics

A futuristic outlook on different factors influencing the market

An 8-year forecast of the market growth and expected revenue growth

Ease of understanding of the market, key segments, and their future growth

In-depth analysis of the competitive landscape to give an advantageous edge for the companies

Extensive insight into the market with in-depth analysis of the segmentation

