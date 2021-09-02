Food Safety Testing Market Size, Revenue Growth Factors & Trends, Key Player Strategy Analysis, 2020–2027

Global Food Safety Testing Market report published by Reports and Data provides market insights through extensive assessment of the industry. The report discusses in detail the growth prospects of different market segments by examining the current market setting, historical performance, production, sales, demand & supply ratio, consumption, and revenue of leading companies in the industry. It also offers information regarding all the critical aspects of the market such as product types, application spectrum, sales network and distribution channels, geographies and other key factors propelling market growth. The research report has been curated by analysts and experts to elaborate on the developments and advancements in the market to enable clients capitalize on the lucrative opportunities in the industry.

Market Dynamics:

FMCG is the largest combination of consumer goods with different product categories that include food & drinks, personal care, health, home, and others along with marketing, production, and distribution of these products. Rapid industrialization and urbanization trends are supporting expansion of the FMCG industry, primarily in the developing countries like India and China. Changing lifestyles, increasing incomes, better spending capacities, informed consumers and easy access to FMCG products are the key factors providing impetus to the global Food Safety Testing Market.

E-commerce shopping is growing exponentially on the back of internet and smartphones penetration. This in turn has led to increased demand and consumption of varied FMCG products. The growth of e-commerce brands like Amazon and Alibaba is providing growth opportunities to a wide range of FMCG companies as well. Enhanced shopping experience for customers through online platforms due to access to a wider product assortment, multiple payment modes and convenience of home deliveries will further boost industry growth in the coming years.

Competitive Landscape:

Some of the key players operating in the global Food Safety Testing market include:

SGS SA

Intertek Group PLC

Eurofins Scientific

TUV Sd AG

Bureau Veritas S.A.

ALS Limited

Asurequality Limited

bioMrieux SA.

Covance Inc.

Indexx Laboratories Inc.

The reports lists significant players operating in the market that are employing strategies to cater to the surging consumer demand. In addition, rising investments by the key industry players for the R&D of products and automation of production facilities will bolster market growth during the forecast period. The report also discusses in detail the recent collaborations, partnerships and mergers & acquisition in the market to help clients make strategic investment plans accordingly.

By Type (Revenue, USD Million; Volume in Tons, 2017–2027)

Pathogens

Pesticides

GMOs

Mycotoxin

Allergens

Heavy Metals

Others

By Application Type (Revenue, USD Million; Volume in Tons, 2017–2027)

Rapid

Traditional

Food Safety Testing Market Segmentation based on Regions:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Thank you for reading our report. For further details on the report or its customization, please connect with us. Our team will ensure the report is equipped with crucial information and well-suited to your needs.

Table Of content:

1 Industry Overview of Food Safety Testing

1.1 Food Safety Testing Market Overview

1.1.1 Food Safety Testing Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

2 Global Food Safety Testing Competition Analysis by Players

2.1 Food Safety Testing Market Size (Value) by Players (2019 and 2020)

2.2 Competitive Status and Trend

…..

3 Company (Top Players) Profiles

3.1 SGS SA

3.1.1 Company Profile

3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.1.4 Food Safety Testing Revenue (Value) (2015-2020)

3.1.5 Recent Developments

3.2 Intertek Group plc

3.2.1 Company Profile

3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.2.4 Food Safety Testing Revenue (Value) (2015-2020)

3.2.5 Recent Developments

3.3 Eurofins Scientific

3.3.1 Company Profile

3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.3.4 Food Safety Testing Revenue (Value) (2015-2020)

3.3.5 Recent Developments

3.4 Bureau Veritas S.A

3.4.1 Company Profile

3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview

Continued…

