Functional Proteins Market Size, Revenue Share, Drivers & Trends Analysis, 2020–2026

The Functional Proteins Market is forecast to grow from USD 4.48 billion in 2018 to USD 7.12 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.8%, during the forecast period. The market is primarily driven by increased demand for sports and fitness nutrition from animal-derived proteins and the development of various protein ingredients such as concentrates and isolates for food industry applications.

Due to the increasing demand for food products with enhanced functionalities, functional proteins are used in various applications such as dietary supplements and food & beverages.

Functional protein manufacturer’s ability to develop separate isolates, concentrates and other forms of protein ingredients for various food products such as beverages, infant formula, dairy products, dietary supplements and confectionery products is estimated to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

To get a sample PDF copy of the report, visit @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/1036

Key Players Profiled in the Report are:

Koninklijke DSM (Netherlands), Archer Daniels Midland Co., (US), Cargill, Inc. (US), BASF S.E. (Germany), Ingredion Inc. (US), Roquette Frères (France), Darling Ingredients Inc. (US), Omega Protein Corp. (US), DowDuPont (US), Kemin Industries Inc. (US), InVivo (France), John Pointon & Sons Limited (UK) and others.

The Functional Proteins Market Report Offers:

Deep insights into the Functional Proteins market landscape

Key details about the regional segmentation of the Functional Proteins market

Analysis of the crucial market trends with regards to both current and emerging trends

Comprehensive impact analysis of COVID-19 pandemic on the Functional Proteins industry

Extensive overview of the key manufacturers and prominent players of the industry

Comprehensive study of the market segmentation and recent developments

Market Drivers:

The constant efforts of the prominent players to develop innovative products and technologies are driving the growth of the industry. Additionally, the market is witnessing numerous strategic collaborations and initiatives that are expanding the scope of the market. The report discusses in detail the factors and elements of the Functional Proteins market that are positively influencing the growth of the market.

Type (Kilo Tons) (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Hydrolysates

Whey Protein Concentrates

Whey Protein Isolates

Casein & Caseinates

Soy Protein

Others

Application (Kilo Tons) (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Functional foods Infant formula Sports nutrition

Functional beverages

Dietary supplements

Animal nutrition

Source Type (Kilo Tons) (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Animal Dairy protein Egg protein Gelatin

Plant Soy Protein Wheat Protein Vegetable protein



Form Type (Kilo Tons) (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Dry

Liquid

Request a discount on the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/discount-enquiry-form/1036

Regional Analysis:

The report offers clear insights into the regional bifurcation of the market with regards to the regions where the market has already established its prominence. Furthermore, it analyzes the key regions for production and consumption ratio, import/export analysis, supply and demand dynamics, regional trends and demands, and the presence of prominent players in each region. The regional analysis segments also offer a country-wise analysis to offer a panoramic view of the market.

The regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

To know more about the report, visit @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/functional-protein-market

Competitive Landscape:

The report offers a comprehensive overview of the competitive landscape of the market to provide an advantage to the reader. This segment focuses on the initiatives and innovations adopted by the key players to gain a strong foothold in the market. The report also sheds light on mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, and agreements, among others, to offer a better understanding of the market. The report also offers insights into revenue, gross profit margin, financial standing, market position, product portfolio, and other vital aspects of each player. The report also includes a thorough SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis.

Request customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/1036

Thank you for reading our report. For more details about the report and customization feature, please connect with us. Our team will ensure the report is tailored to meet your requirements