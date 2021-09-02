3D Printing Materials Market Size Report 2021, Recent Trends, Share, and Growth forecast to 2028

The global 3d printing materials market is expected to rise with an impressive CAGR and generate the highest revenue by 2026. Fortune Business Insights™ in its latest report published this information. The report is titled “3D Printing Materials Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Plastics, Metals, Ceramics, and Others), By End-Users (Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Industrial, Medical, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026”. The report discusses research objectives, research scope, methodology, timeline and challenges during the entire forecast period. It also offers an exclusive insight into various details such as revenues, market share, strategies, growth rate, product & their pricing by region/country for all major companies.

The report provides a 360-degree overview of the market, listing various factors restricting, propelling, and obstructing the market in the forecast duration. The report also provides additional information such as interesting insights, key industry developments, detailed segmentation of the market, list of prominent players operating in the market, and other 3d printing materials market trends. The report is available for sale on the company website.

List of Companies Profiled in the 3D Printing Materials Market Report:

American Elements

Covestro AG

Höganäs AB

GE Additive

Royal DSM N.V.

EOS GmbH

Materialise NV

Stratasys Ltd.

Solvay

BASF SE

Evonik Industries AG

ExOne

Arkema

3D Systems, Inc.

Strong Funding for Industrial R&Dto Propel the Market in North America

North America is anticipated to dominate the 3D printing materials market share during the forecast period in terms of revenue and size. In 2018, the region’s market size was at USD 0.58 billion owing to the surging demand for 3D printing in the aerospace, defence, and medical industries. This demand is rooted in the fact that this technology is both energy-efficient and cost-effective. In Europe, additive manufacturing is being heavily employed to produce implants and prosthetics for the healthcare sector. On the other hand, the market in Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at an impressive rate on account of wide usage of 3D printing materials in various end-user industries, including automotive, healthcare, and military.

Regional Analysis for 3D Printing Materials Market:

North America (the USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Major Table of Contents for 3D Printing Materials Market:

Introduction Executive Summary Market Dynamics Key 3D Printing Materials Market Insights Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 North America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Europe Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Asia Pacific Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 The Middle East and Africa Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Latin America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Competitive Landscape Global 3D Printing Materials Market Revenue Share Analysis, By Key Players, 2020 Company Profiles Conclusion

