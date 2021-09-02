Drug Discovery Services Market Report 2021-2025 Global Industry Data, Analysis and Growth Forecasts by Type, Application and Region

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry”

Top Companies Mentioned in Drug Discovery Services Report are:

Charles River Laboratories

Galapagos NV

Syngene

Thermo Fisher Scientific

WIL Research Laboratories LLC

PPD

Wuxi Apptec

Evotec

Merck

Covance

GE Healthcare

Genscript Biotech Corporation

Jubilant Biosys

Aurigene Discovery Technologies

Eurofins DiscoverX Corporation

Albany Molecular Research, Inc. (AMRI) Market by Type:

Pharmacokinetics and Drug Metabolism

Small Molecules

Medicinal Chemistry Market by Application:

Neurology

Diabetes

Oncology

Respiratory Diseases

Cardiovascular Diseases