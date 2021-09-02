A2P SMS Market: Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Threats size

This market research report includes a detailed segmentation of the A2P SMS market by verticals (BFSI, Retail, IT & Telecom, Transport, Media & Entertainment, Healthcare, Education, Government, Utilities & Logistics), regions (North America, APAC, Western Europe, Central Eastern Europe and Latin America). The market research report identifies vendors are CLX Networks, Dialogue Communications, mBlox, Nexmo, and Tanla Solution as the major players operating in the A2P SMS market.

A2P SMS Market Overview

The rapid evolution of mobile technology globally, has impacted consumers and enterprises in a mammoth way. The enormous growth in global population has a direct impact on the mobile subscriber base. Unique mobile subscriber base is predicted to reach 4.6 billion by the end of 2020. Emerging and underdeveloped countries comprise a major share of the global mobile subscriber base.

One of the most popular segments within the Mobile Messaging Services Market is the Application to Person (A2P) SMS market. The Application to Person (A2P) SMS market is growing at an impressive rate. SMEs and larger enterprises are aggressively using this technology to effectively reach their target customers.

A2P SMS Market Revenue

A2P SMS Market Competitive Analysis & key vendors

Trends Market Research Analyst opines that the Global A2P SMS market will grow at a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period. The rising world population and mobile subscriber base are the major drivers.

The relatively untapped market of the developing and the underdeveloped countries offer immense business opportunity. The market offers promise to the major telecom players who are already making significant investments to improve their network infrastructure. They hope to reap the benefits of a rising mobile subscriber base and government initiatives and support in this direction.

A2P SMS Traffic Analysis

The study offers strategic intelligence to the key players in improving their current business approach. The report includes a detailed profiling of the key vendors, competitive landscaping and SWOT analysis. The report contains an in-depth analysis of vendors profile, which includes financial health, business units, key business priorities, SWOT, strategies, and views; and competitive landscape.

Few of the A2P SMS Market key players profiled in this study include

CLX Networks

Dialogue Communications

mBlox

Nexmo

Tanla Solution

Regional Analysis

Geographic segmentation of the A2P SMS Market by five regions

North America

APAC

Western Europe

Central Eastern Europe

Latin America

Segmentation based on Countries

Country wise analysis includes US, UK, Canada, China, India, Africa, GCC, Japan, South Korea, Germany, France, Russia, Turkey, Brazil, and Mexico.

A2P SMS Market by verticals

BFSI

Retail

IT & Telecom

Transport

Media & Entertainment

Healthcare

Education

Government

Utilities & Logistics

A2P SMS Market Research Benefits

The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the latest industry trends, market scenario, technologies related to A2P SMS market, vendor initiatives, government initiatives etc.

The report is of special relevance to the key stakeholders- OEMs, mobile operators, content publishers, content aggregators, gateway providers, investors, brand & advertising, and mobile application providers.

Mobile Operators

Market Scenario analysis to help operators devise competitive strategies

Detailed analysis about mobile phone adoption rate in different regions

Growth rate of the mobile phones (smartphones and feature phones)

Mobile subscriber’s base growth rate with mobile users in each country

Smartphones and tablet shipments rate in the coming six years

Global mobile messaging revenue in the coming six years

Content Aggregator, Gateway Publishers, and Mobile Application Providers

Business opportunities for content providers in content-based applications, new technology growth and adoption rate in each country

Demand rate of mobile application from the business and emerging application in each vertical

Drivers for the mobile application growth

OEMs & Network Vendors

Network vendors can gain market insights in terms of trends, new technologies, adoption rate of smartphone across the globe

OEM vendors will gain complete insights about the market in terms of population ratio, demand rate of smartphone, usage of smartphone and tablets.

Service Providers

Latest trends for the A2P Services

Current and future adoption rate of A2P SMS service

Transaction service and promotional service outlook

Future growth of CRM, interactive, pushed content service, OTP, 2FA service

Leading and emerging technologies future growth opportunity

Investors

Exhaustive analysis of A2P SMS adoption and growth rate in each vertical, country, and specific service demand from consumers. The insight will help in developing strategies to enhance business.

Customization is available on request. Country specific insights, a more detailed vendor profiling, deeper segmentation by verticals are few of the customization offered.

