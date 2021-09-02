Bayou Builders Construction Group Offering Free Roof Inspections for Homeowners Impacted by Hurricane Ida

Local roof construction company wants to supply services to individuals and families unsure of whether their roofs were damaged by Category 4 Hurricane Ida.

Westlake, LA – Local roofing company Bayou Builders Construction Group is reaching out to its community in need after the devastating Category 4 Hurricane Ida that blew through Southeastern Louisiana on Sunday, August 29. The company is offering free roof inspections for individuals and families in Westlake, LA and surrounding areas whose homes may have been structurally impacted during the storm.

“When the storm settles, it is always important to note any damage to your property, especially if there is an insurance claim available. Timely reporting and proper documentation, including photos of the damage, are essential in recouping losses. Bayou Builders Construction Group has the knowledge and experience to properly assess the state of your roof. Weather conditions such as hail, wind, floods, fallen trees, electrical damage, and debris damage can impact damage to your roof and your claim.”

“Louisiana is a resilient and strong community that will bounce back from this hurricane, just as we’ve done before, because we lean on one another in times of trouble,” says a representative from Bayou Builders Construction Group. “Bayou Builders Construction Group knows that when roofs are exposed to rough conditions like record-breaking winds and heavy rains, damage is highly possible. We want to be there for you and give you the opportunity to assess the injury with no extra charge.”

Founded in 2018, Bayou Builders Construction Group is a veteran-owned and locally operated company. It offers personalized roofing services to residents in the community, and is known as a reputable and honest business. The group is committed to protecting homeowners with superior roofing, and are motivated to help those in their backyards who experienced damage to their homes during the hurricane.

Specializing in complete installation and restoration of asphalt shingle roof systems, with offerings like roof replacement, repairs and maintenance, and storm damage repair, Bayou Builders Construction Group is prepared to be on the ground to help those in Louisiana who need an inspection. The company is the only local Platinum Preferred Contractor with Atlas, so clients know they are in trustworthy hands.

To contact Bayou Builders Construction Group for a free roof inspection, please call the company line at 1-337-324-8311. For more information, you can visit the website: https://www.bayoubuildersconstruction.com/.

