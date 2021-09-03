Ve Shawn Owens back in action in the Armory sept 5th

Ve Shawn “Magic” Owens will step into the boxing ring on Sunday, September 5, for PBC Fight Night in Minneapolis. The event begins at 5:30 p.m. and will be held at The Armory. It will also be televised nationally on FOX.

Owens, a junior welterweight, will be taking on Michael Ogundo. Also on the card is a super welterweight attraction between hard hitting Jesus Ramos Jr. and Brian Mendoza.

Owens is from Minneapolis fighting out of the Circle of Discipline boxing gym with both world champions WBA 147lbs Jamal James and WBA 168lbs David Morall. Owens has been a professional boxer for six years and has a impressive record of 12 wins and two losses with 11 knockouts.

Owens was also a hard hitting stand-out amateur boxer, with 120 matches and well over 60 ko victories. He won 10 state and regional titles and multiple national titles. The 30-year-old is 5’10” and has a reach of 75 inches.

Owens credits hard work and a vegan lifestyle. He knows it takes discipline, focus, hard work and a healthy lifestyle to compete in professional sports.

“ The moment the pandemic hit in 2020 all I could focus on was training hard everyday at home, I made my home my gym because our boxing gym was closed. That hard work eventually dropped me from super welterweight (154) to super lightweight (140). “

For more details about the September 5 event, visit minnesotaboxing.com/event/pbc-fight-night-in-minneapolis/. For more information on “Magic” Owens, follow him on www.instagram.com/veganbound/

https://boxrec.com/en/proboxer/736720

https://www.instagram.com/veganbound/?hl=en

https://m.facebook.com/veshawn.owens.1

https://twitter.com/shawn_ve/status/1408923433837203470