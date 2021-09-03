Food Disinfection Market Size, Regional Outlook, Competitive Landscape, Revenue Analysis & Forecast Till 2026

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Food Disinfection Market was valued at USD 149.1 Million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 206.4 Million by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 4.1%. Disinfection is performed to reduce or eliminate the presence of microorganisms from the surface or processing equipment surface.

This report on the Food Disinfection market delivers a cumulative synopsis of the speculations of this business, overall, along with an evaluation of its segmentations. It predicts the Food Disinfection market to advance as one of the most profitable verticals, generating massive revenue by the end of the forecast years, exhibiting a sizable growth rate over the calculated period.

The global F&B Disinfection industry is highly fragmented with major players like Evonik, Neogen Corporation, Solvay, Stepan Company, FINK TEC GmbH, Entaco, CCL Pentasol, and Xylem among others.

Further key findings from the report suggest

In seafood Industry, ozonation is one of the popular technology used. Trihalomethanes or dioxins are harmful by-products produced when chlorine reacts with organic matter found in water. Use of ozone technology eliminates the possible formation of toxic residues.

Chlorine Dioxide is a compound used as a sanitizer to be effective against bacteria, fungi and viruses. Chlorine dioxide can also acts as an oxidizer that reacts with the proteins and fatty acids within the cell membrane, resulting in loss of permeability control and disruption of protein synthesis.

Detergents are used to remove soil from a surface. The soil is a mixture of organic waste and bacteria that is attached to the surface of the processing equipment, floors or walls.

Disinfecting chemicals or sanitizers are registered as pesticides in U.S Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). The Disinfectants can kill a higher number of microorganisms as compared to sanitizers.

Growing concern over the development of resistance to certain therapeutic drugs has led to questions over microorganisms developing resistance to sanitizers. This may create a concern among the society about the application of sanitizers.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the Food Disinfection market on the basis of type, application, end use and region:

Type (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)

Chemical Chlorine compounds Hydrogen peroxide & peracetic acid Quaternary ammonium compounds Alcohols Others Iodophors Aldehydes



Technology (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)

UV radiation

Ozonation

Others Dry Fogging Steam Ultrasound



Application (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)

Food surface

Food packaging

Food processing equipment

End Use (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)

Food industry Meat & poultry Fish & seafood Fruits & vegetables Dairy products Others Ready-to-eat meals Processed foods Sweeteners

Beverage industry Alcoholic beverages Non-alcoholic beverages



Regional Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France UK Spain Italy Rest of the Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil



Objective of Studies:

To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the global Food Disinfection market.

To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth. To analyze the Food Disinfection market based on various factors- price analysis, supply chain analysis, Porte five force analysis etc.

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, Latin America and Rest of the World.

To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective.

