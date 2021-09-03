IMU Market Revenue, Trends, Growth Factors, Region and Country Analysis & Forecast To 2028

According to the current analysis by Reports and Data, the global IMU Market size was valued at USD 20.38 Billion in 2020 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.50% during the forecast period. Factors affecting the increasing demand for the IMU market is the growing rate of applications in the Micro-Electromechanical Systems (MEMs). The rising demand from the consumers for equipment with better ergonomics will also be a significant factor for the growth of the market.

This report on the IMU market delivers a cumulative synopsis of the speculations of this business, overall, along with an evaluation of its segmentations. It predicts the IMU market to advance as one of the most profitable verticals, generating massive revenue by the end of the forecast years, exhibiting a sizable growth rate over the calculated period. The opportunities for growth and expansion that are prominent in the sector as well as the geographical coverage of the industry have also been investigated by the report.

Key players included in report:

Key participants include Honeywell International (U.S.), Thales Group (France), Bosch (Germany), Northrop Grumman Corporation (U.S.), Kvh Industries (U.S.), Moog, Inc.(U.S.), Rockwell Collins (U.S.), Fairchild Semiconductors (U.S.), Analog Devices (U.S.), Xsens (Netherlands), Sensonor AS (Norway), and VectorNav Technologies (U.S.).

Further key findings from the report suggest:

The valuation for the Global IMU market was USD 20.38 Billion in 2020 and is forecasted to reach USD 31.49 Billion by 2028

Increasing advancements in the MEMs is the primary reason for the growth of the IMU industry.

The accumulated error of IMU equipment is the main factor that can restrain the growth of the market.

Gyroscope, Magnetometer, and Accelerometer segments are projected to grow with similar rates over the forecasted period due to the three being an integral part of the IMU device.

The equipment is increasingly being used in the land, defense, industrial, and aerospace applications in a bid to obtain a precise measurement of vector-based variables.

High growth of applications in the Micro-Electromechanical Systems (MEMS) will be the major factor for the increase in demand of IMU market over the forecasted period.

Market Segmentation:

Gyro Techniques (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Ring Laser Gyro

Fiber Optic Gyro

Hemispherical Resonator Gyro

Micro-electrochemical systems

Vibrating gyro

Others

Components (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Gyroscope

Magnetometer

Accelerometer

Platform (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Aerial

Land

Naval

Applications (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Aerospace Civil Aviation General Aircraft Commercial Aircraft Helicopters Military Aircraft Fighter Military Helicopters Transport Carriers Space launch vehicles UAVs

Marine Merchant Ships Naval Ships Unmanned Marine Vehicles

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Survey Equipment

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany France U.K. Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

The research provides answers to the following key questions:

What will be the market size and growth rate of the IMU market for the forecast period 2016 -2026 across different regions?

What are the key driving forces expected to shape the future of the industry worldwide?

What strategies are the prominent vendors adapting to stay ahead of their competitors?

Which major trends are impacting the development of the IMU Market Worldwide?

Which factors can hinder, challenge or even restrict the expansion of the IMU market worldwide?

What are the opportunities or future prospect for the business owners operating in the market for the forecast period, 2016 – 2026?

