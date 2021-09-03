3D Printing Filament Market, Revenue Share, Major Players, Growth Analysis, and Forecast, 2020–2028

The 3D Printing Filament Market is expected to reach USD USD 14.49 Billion by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data. One of the main element for the thermoplastic feedstock for fused deposition modeling 3D printers is the 3D printing filament. It encourages manufacturers to develop multi-property materials for 3D printing filament by extruding, heating, and cooling materials such as metals, plastics, or ceramics to convert nurdles into the finished product. The increasing adoption of 3D printing technology has facilitated the use of advanced filament material for printing. For example, Stratasys, Ltd. launched Antero 800NA in 2018, a PEKK-based material used in the FDM process. This product focuses mainly on the aerospace parts and high-performance vehicle enterprises. This product improves the 3D materials product portfolio of Stratasys in commercial purposes.

Accelerated prototyping is being broadly accepted as a technology for product design, prototyping, product sampling, and concept modeling to the final steps of manufacturing, thereby increasing the growth of the 3D Printing Filament market. 3D printing is considered as one of the most significant disruptive technologies of this century, shifting from prototyping to a potential production process across several industries. 3D printing is anticipated to have a positive influence on several end-use industries, such as automotive, healthcare, and aerospace & defense, and consumer goods.

Leading Market Competitors: BASF 3D Printing Solutions GmbH, Arkema S.A., Höganäs AB, D Systems Corporation, The Exone Company, Royal Dsm N.V., Stratasys, Ltd., EOS GmbH Electro Optical Systems, Sandvik AB, Materialise NV, Evonik Industries AG, Dowdupont Inc., Oxford Performance Materials.

Market Overview:





The 3D Printing Filament market has been segmented into key regions of the world and offers an analysis of growth rate, market share, market size, current and emerging trends, production and consumption ratio, industrial chain analysis, demand and supply, import and export, revenue contribution, and presence of key players in each region. The 3D Printing Filament market has been growing steadily over the past decade and CAGR is expected to improve over the forecast period. It is also likely to be one of the industries influencing global revenue generation. Rapidly growing demand, an abundance of raw materials, population growth, financial stability, and product awareness are some of the factors that make progress directly and indirectly in the market.

Global 3D Printing Filament Market Segmentation:

Material Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; and Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

Plastic

Metal

Ceramic

End Users Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; and Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

Aerospace & Defense Medical

Medical & Dental

Automotive

Consumer electronics

Others

Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; and Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

Manufacturing

Prototyping

Others

The study throws light on the 3D Printing Filament market mainly focusing on the growth factors and even the restraining factors. The restraining factors are also provided with the best solutions which also prove to be a counteract to the drawback and help increase the market demand. Applications, types, technology and many other segmentations are studied to give a depth of knowledge for further market investment. Key driving forces for 3D Printing Filament market is explained to help give an idea for a detailed analysis of this market.

The report also implements primary and secondary research techniques for gathering the most crucial pieces of professional information, and applies a number of industry-best techniques upon the data for projecting the future state of the global 3D Printing Filament market. Based on current market development, the report includes an analysis of how activities such as mergers and shapes the market’s future.

Conclusively, all aspects of the 3D Printing Filament market are quantitatively as well qualitatively assessed to study the global as well as regional market comparatively. This market study presents critical information and factual data about the market providing an overall statistical study of this market on the basis of market drivers, limitations and its future prospects.

