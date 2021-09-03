Copper Gluconate Market 2021 : Trend and Opportunities, PESTEL Analysis, CAGR and Value Chain Study to 2025 with Leading Countries Data

Copper Gluconate Market 2021 : [115 Pages Report] Copper Gluconate is the copper salt of D-gluconic acid, with empirical formula C12H22CuO14. It is a mineral composition of copper carbonate and glucono delta lactone. Typically bluish green to green in color. It is a bioavailable form of copper and is an odorless crystalline powder that contains copper and L-gluconic acid, in the form of L-gluconate. Copper Gluconate is easily soluble in water, while it is insoluble in ethanol. It is also preferred over Copper Chloride because of its green compound features.

The increasing awareness and consciousness for health and wellness is driving up the global demand for dietary supplements. This is the primary driver for the copper gluconate market which offers the component for dietary copper supplement. Other drivers may include increasing prevalence of fast food or less nutritious food, leading to an increased demand of dietary supplements.

In 2021, the market size of Copper Gluconate is million USD and it will reach million USD in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2021; while in China, the market size is valued at million USD and will increase to million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of during forecast period.

In this report, 2020 has been considered as the base year and 2021 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Copper Gluconate.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

Leading key players of Copper Gluconate Market are Novotech Nutraceuticals, Jost Chemical, Kelatron, Zygosome, Fuso Chemical

The opportunities for Copper Gluconate in recent future is the global demand for Copper Gluconate Market is forecast to report strong development driven by consumption in major evolving markets. More growth opportunities to comes up between 2021 and 2025 compared to a few years ago, signifying the rapid pace of change.

Copper Gluconate Market Type Segment Analysis (Market size available for years 2021-2025, Consumption Volume, Average Price, Revenue, Market Share and Trend 2014-2025):

Pharmaceutical-Grade, Food-Grade, Others

The major factors that Influencing the growth of Copper Gluconate market is the incresing use of Copper Gluconate in Pharmaceuticals, Dietary Supplements, Personal Care, Fortified Foods, Animal Feeds and other Industries

Regions that are expected to dominate the Copper Gluconate market are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa and others

