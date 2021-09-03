Digital storage device Market Size and Forecast (2021-2025) By Top Leading Players, Segment, Development, Business Outlook 2025 with Leading Countries Data

Digital storage device Market 2021 : [115 Pages Report] Data storage device is a computing hardware that is used to store, port and extract data files and objects. Data storage devices are one of the core components of a computing device. It works as a storage medium which can be attached to a computer or a server, internally or externally.

Nearly half of the total device vendors are concentrated in North America providing digital storage devices for laptops, desktops, and portable storage. These vendors comprise a large market of storage device manufacturers. One of the major factors contributing to the growth of digital storage devices is the higher adoption of flash storage and rising penetration of smartphones with higher capacity storage. North America, due to early adoption of this technology, has experienced a high market share in digital storage devices market.

In 2021, the market size of Digital storage device is million USD and it will reach million USD in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2021; while in China, the market size is valued at million USD and will increase to million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of during forecast period.

In this report, 2020 has been considered as the base year and 2021 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Digital storage device.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

Leading key players of Digital storage device Market are Lenovo, SanDisk Corporation, Transcend Information, Sony Corporation, Seagate Technology, Toshiba Corporation, Western Digital, Kingston Technology, Intel Corporation, Samsung Electronics

The opportunities for Digital storage device in recent future is the global demand for Digital storage device Market is forecast to report strong development driven by consumption in major evolving markets. More growth opportunities to comes up between 2021 and 2025 compared to a few years ago, signifying the rapid pace of change.

Digital storage device Market Type Segment Analysis (Market size available for years 2021-2025, Consumption Volume, Average Price, Revenue, Market Share and Trend 2014-2025):

Hard Disk Drives (HDD), Solid State Drives (SSD), Memory Cards, Floppy Disks, Optical Disk Drives, USB Flash Drives

The major factors that Influencing the growth of Digital storage device market is the incresing use of Digital storage device in PC, Mobiles and other Industries

Regions that are expected to dominate the Digital storage device market are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa and others

