Electric Hand Dryers Market Growth 2021 : Which factors are enhancing North America Electric Hand Dryers market?

Electric Hand Dryers Market 2021 : [115 Pages Report] The global electric hand dryers market is growing at a considerable rate, primarily because of the increased demand for eco-friendly appliances and the long-term cost-effectiveness that these appliances offer. With the increased awareness of the benefits of maintaining washroom hygiene, the market at present is growing at a relatively fast rate. Several research institutions and market vendors across the globe have started increasing their investments in this field. Even though developing these products require high initial investments, these are ultimately beneficial for end-users in terms of convenience.

Analysts forecast the global electric hand dryers market to grow at a CAGR of 12.87% during the period 2020-2022.

hough electric hand dryers cost more than paper towel dispensers, they reduce the long-term costs by eliminating the expenses for paper towels, disposal, and waste maintenance. The automatic hand dryers use heated air, which makes them environment-friendly and are energy-efficient since they shut off when not in use. This will further reduce operational costs, in turn, driving market growth. Furthermore, the increasing focus of various end-users towards the adoption of hands-free soap dispensers, faucets, and even toilet paper dispensers to improve sanitation will also aid in the growth the electric hand dryers market.

Characterized by the presence of well-established vendors and other players in various geographical regions across the globe, the market appears to be fragmented and is highly competitive. To meet the constantly changing demands of the customers, major electric hand dryer manufacturers in the market are increasingly focusing on introducing innovative products. With the introduction of several products, the market’s competitive environment will further intensify during the predicted period. To sustain competition and increase their customer base in the commercial hand dryer market, vendors have the need to differentiate their product and service offerings through clear and unique value propositions.

In 2021, the market size of Electric Hand Dryers is million USD and it will reach million USD in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2021; while in China, the market size is valued at million USD and will increase to million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of during forecast period.

In this report, 2020 has been considered as the base year and 2021 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Electric Hand Dryers.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

Leading key players of Electric Hand Dryers Market are American Dryer, Dyson, Excel Dryer, Mitsubishi Electric, World Dryer

The opportunities for Electric Hand Dryers in recent future is the global demand for Electric Hand Dryers Market is forecast to report strong development driven by consumption in major evolving markets. More growth opportunities to comes up between 2021 and 2025 compared to a few years ago, signifying the rapid pace of change.

Electric Hand Dryers Market Type Segment Analysis (Market size available for years 2021-2025, Consumption Volume, Average Price, Revenue, Market Share and Trend 2014-2025):

Automatic hand dryers, Push-button hand dryers

The major factors that Influencing the growth of Electric Hand Dryers market is the incresing use of Electric Hand Dryers in Hotels and restaurants, Shopping malls and complex and other Industries

Regions that are expected to dominate the Electric Hand Dryers market are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa and others

