Demineralized Water Bottled Market Size, Strategies, Competitive Landscape, Trends & Factor Analysis, 2020–2028

The global Demineralized Water Bottled Market is expected to be valued at USD 506.55 billion by 2028 from USD 218.24 Billion in 2020, registering a CAGR of 11.4% through the forecast period. The exponential expansion of the market can be accredited to the augmenting consciousness about the advantages of bottled water for health, availability of different flavors, and convenience of use. Bottled water can either be carbonated or not and is available in plastic and glass packaging. The increasing apprehension about the nutritional benefits conferred by bottled water has propelled its use among the younger generation, in turn, driving the market growth.

The escalating inclination towards the bottled water has also led to numerous restaurants offering packaged water to cater to the growing consumer demand. Furthermore, the stringent regulatory policies laid down by the FDA for bottled water have increased the confidence of consumers on such products. The advent of the COVID-19 pandemic also acted as a market growth factor as the demand for bottled water saw a massive surge in the initial phase of the pandemic with widespread lockdowns, increasing consciousness about health, and stockpiling attitude among the consumers.

The surging increase of the health and wellness trend among the consumers has also added to the market expansion. However, the environmental and health risks associated with the use of bottled water may potentially impede market growth. The inefficient recycling of plastic bottles and the increasing amount of energy used during processing and shipping are key market restraining factors. Moreover, high operational costs of the manufacturing units are also projected to impede the market expansion during the projected timeframe.

Key companies operating in the market include:

The Coca-Cola Company

Nestlé

Primo Water Corporation

PepsiCo

Gerolsteiner Brunnen GmbH & Co.

KG VOSS WATER

Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd.

FIJI Water Company LLC.

Nogfu Spring

Danone S.A.

Gerolsteiner Brunnen GmbH & Co. KG.

Key Highlights from the Report:

The purified water segment is projected to occupy a significantly large share of the market in 2028, registering a high CAGR through the forecast timeframe. The segment growth is predominantly bolstered by the growing requirement for clean water due to the growing global population, rapid industrialization and urbanization, and increasing scarcity of drinking water across the globe.

With the presence of different flavors in the market and the increasing health consciousness among individuals, the flavored water segment is projected to register significant growth in the estimated timeframe. Moreover, the flavored water is devoid of artificial colors, preservations, or carbonation, which is adding to the growth of the segment.

The off-trade distribution channel segment is foreseen to expand at a high rate in the projected timeframe owing to the increasing presence of bottled water in hypermarkets and supermarkets, growing purchasing power, and the rising trend of home delivery across the globe.

The Asia Pacific occupied a 42.3% share of the market in 2020 and is estimated to retain its leading position in the projected timeframe. The growth can be accredited to the increasingly shifting consumer preferences, accelerated adoption of hygienic practices, and the introduction of new and innovative items in the regional market.

In February 2021, Nestle S.A. announced the sale of its bottled water business of the North American market to One Rock Capital Partners, a U.S-based private equity firm, in a deal amounting to USD 4.3 Billion.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the global Demineralized Water Bottled Market on the basis of product type, category, distribution channel, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Purified

Sparkling

Still

Mineral

Category Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Plain

Flavored

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Off-trade

On-trade

To know more about the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/bottled-water-market

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany U.K. Italy France BENELUX Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea India Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia U.A.E. South Africa Rest of MEA



Key Questions Answered in the Report:

What will be the expected revenue growth of the Demineralized Water Bottled Market till 2028?

What key factors are expected to drive revenue growth of the market?

What are the key drivers, restraints, opportunities, threats, and challenges the market will face in the coming years?

Which segment and region are expected to account for largest share in the market in the forecast period?

Which companies are operating in the Demineralized Water Bottled Market?

What are the key outcomes of SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis?

