Male Grooming Market Size, Regional Trends and Opportunities, Revenue Analysis, For 2020–2028

The global Male Grooming Market size was valued at USD 50.35 billion in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.0% from 2020 to 2028.

The report has been formulated through extensive primary and secondary research and offers in-depth information about the Male Grooming Market. The report also analyzes key market players along with distributors and overall industrial chain structure. The report also provides an assessment of the factors and parameters that have the potential to influence the revenue growth of the market.

Some of the key players operating in the Male Grooming Market are

Procter & Gamble

Reckitt Benckiser

Unilever

Loreal

Beiersdorf AG

Johnson & Johnson

Coty Inc.

Estee Lauder Companies, Inc.

Edgewell Personal Care Company

Kao Corporation

Segments Covered in the Report

This report forecasts revenue growth at the global, regional, and country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2018 to 2028. For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data has segmented the global Male Grooming Market report on the basis of product, distribution channel:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2028)

Skincare

Haircare

Personal Grooming

Others

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2028)

Hypermarket & supermarket

Pharmacy and drug stores

E-commerce

Others

The report offers a panoramic view of competitive landscape of the global market to offer key insights into the key players and their business expansion plans. It also offers critical insights into their financial status, global position, product portfolio, revenue and gross profit margins, and technological and research developments. It further sheds lights on M&A activities, collaborations, partnerships, agreements, deals, and product launches among others. The research study deploys advanced research methodologies such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to offer deeper insights into key players.

According to the regional analysis, the market is segmented into the key geographical regions which include North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The report discusses in detail the production and consumption ratio, market size and market share, import and export, supply and demand ratio, consumer demand, technological advancements, R&D, infrastructure development, economic growth, and robust presence of market players in each region.

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key Questions Addressed in the Report:

What is the expected revenue growth rate the global Male Grooming Market is expected to register during the forecast period?

What are the key growth driving factors of Male Grooming Market?

Who are the leading players in the market?

What are the key outcomes of SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis?

Which region is expected to account for the largest market share in the global Male Grooming Market over the forecast period?

