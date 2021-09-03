Aroma Chemicals Market Revenue Size, Trends and Factors, Regional Share Analysis & Forecast Till 2026

The global Aroma Chemicals Market is forecast to reach USD 3.60 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The market is rising rapidly as the demand for odorants, and fragrant intensifiers are growing considerably in the global market. Perfumes, body deodorants, air-fresheners, soaps, food-scented ingredients are some of the highly consumed end-use products which add to the Aroma Chemicals Market value appreciably. The high consumers’ preferences for the natural ingredients have also been helping in the Aroma Chemicals Market growth notably due to non-toxic, harmless and safe usage in its applications. Chemical compounds such as Esters, and Terpenes have the most number of applications and hence have the highest demand from the end-users. The European region is forecasted to sustain its domination in the market with the highest revenue of USD 1.12 Billion in the year 2026, owing to its century-old formulations and R&D in the perfume & cosmetics industries from pioneer countries of this market such as France, England, and Germany.

Key companies profiled in the report include:

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.

Symrise AG

Takasago International Corporation

Mane SA

Robertet Group

Sensient Technologies Corporation

Hasegawa Co. Ltd.

Frutarom Industries Ltd.

Givaudan

Bell Flavors & Fragrances

Further key findings from the report suggest

Cosmetics & toiletries had the highest market share of 37.8% in 2018 and will be growing at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period. Cosmetics & toiletries segment includes perfumes, shaving products, soaps, shampoos, lotions, creams, toothpaste, and other odorized personal care and baby care products and also the toilet accessories.

Medical usage consists of healthcare & medicated products and the treatment done with the aroma ingredients. Aromatherapy reduces mental and physical stress and also diminishes several mental ailments as well as severe headache. Aromatic products arouse sexual appealing by stimulating the hormonal secretions. The segment will achieve a market revenue of USD 0.40 Billion by 2026.

Floral fragrances owing to its maximum end usages, possesses the highest market share of 16.3% in 2018 and would grow fastest at a rate of 6.1% during the forecast period. These fragrances are used in the perfumes, deodorants, cologne scents, fragrance powder, and soaps, among others. Rose, lilac, and lavender are some of the most used floral fragrances.

Esters include some acetates, butyrate, propionate and some other organic compounds. Mostly, floral, sweet, and fruity are the type of fragrances which are derived from this chemical compound and has got the highest market share of about 25.3% in 2018. The CAGR for this segment is calculated to be 5.5% throughout the forecast period.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global Aroma Chemicals Market on the basis of the type of fragrances, chemical compounds, type, applications, and region:

Type of Fragrances Outlook (Volume: Kilo Tons; Revenue: USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Floral

Woody

Citrus

Fruity

Musky

Menthol

Spicy

Oceanic

Savory

Others

Chemical Compounds Outlook (Volume: Kilo Tons; Revenue: USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Esters

Terpenes

Alcohols

Aldehydes

Ketones

Lactones

Aromatic

Others

Type Outlook (Volume: Kilo Tons; Revenue: USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Natural Ingredients

Synthetic Ingredients

Applications Outlook (Volume: Kilo Tons; Revenue: USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Cosmetics & Toiletries

Interior Usage Products

Foods & Drinks

Medical Usage

Others

Regional Outlook (Volume: Kilo Tons; Revenue: USD Billion; 2016-2026)

North America U.S.

Europe UK France

Asia Pacific China India Japan

MEA

Latin America Brazil



Table of Contents:

Chapter 1. Market Synopsis

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope & Premise

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2018-2026

Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics

Chapter 4. Aroma Chemicals Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Aroma Chemicals Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

Continue….

