Global Reishi Mushroom Extract Market to be driven by increase in consumer demand and rising popularity in the healthcare industry in the Forecast Period of 2021-2026

The new report by EMR titled, ‘Global Reishi Mushroom Extract Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global Reishi Mushroom Extract market, assessing the market based on its segments like nature, form, end user and major regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

Note 1: For a snapshot of the primary and secondary data of the market (2015-2025), along with business strategies and detailed market segmentation, please click on the request sample report. The sample report shall be delivered to you within 24 hours.

Request a free sample copy in PDF or view the report [email protected]

https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/reishi-mushroom-extract-market/requestsample

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

Historical Market Size (2019):

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 8.8%

Forecast Market Size (2025): USD 560.78 million

The market for Reishi Mushroom Extract has seen substantial growth due to factors such as rising demand for applications in food and beverage, cosmetics, and pharmaceuticals. Also, increased knowledge across different industries offers an enormous market opportunity for key players in the Reishi Mushroom Extract market. However, its related side effects and low market penetration in the developing market are the main restraints of Reishi mushroom extract. Side effects that are associated, such as itchy throat, blood, which is a major factor that could hamper the growth of the global market. The product has been aided by associated health functions, including antioxidants, anticancer agents and immune modulators, to find its position in the global market. According to some scientific reports, Reishi mushroom extract-based medicinal products resist tumor growth and battle cancer. Cancer is one of the leading causes of mortality, according to the WHO, and 8.8 million deaths were caused by cancer in 2015. Reishi mushroom also enhances the work of the liver, relieves stress, increases immunity, and promotes heart health and hormonal balance. All of these variables are expected to drive the worldwide demand for Reishi mushroom extract during the forecast period.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

The substance that a mushroom grows on is known as a Reishi mushroom. It acts as a medium for mycelium for growth and proliferation. The substance that a mushroom grows on is known as a Reishi mushroom. It acts as a medium for mycelium for growth and proliferation. Reishi mushroom extract has historically been used in China, Korea, and Japan, offering health benefits such as longevity, increased immunity, improving liver and heart health, and relieving stress.

Explore the full report with the table of [email protected]

https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/reishi-mushroom-extract-market

Based on the nature, the industry is divided into:

Conventional

Organic

Based on the form, the industry is divided into:

Based on the end user, the industry is divided into:

Food and Beverages

Pharmaceutical and Dietary Supplements

On the basis of regional markets, the industry is divided into:

1 North America

1.1 United States of America

1.2 Canada

2 Europe

2.1 Germany

2.2 United Kingdom

2.3 France

2.4 Italy

2.5 Others

3 Asia Pacific

3.1 China

3.2 Japan

3.3 India

3.4 ASEAN

3.5 Others

4 Latin America

4.1 Brazil

4.2 Argentina

4.3 Mexico

4.4 Others

5 Middle East & Africa

5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.2 United Arab Emirates

5.3 Nigeria

5.4 South Africa

5.5 Others

Market Trends

Geographically, Asia Pacific is the main area for Reishi mushroom extract. The increase in consumer demand, especially in countries like China and Japan, is driving the regional market. There has been a massive rise in demand for Reishi mushroom extract in markets such as North America, as many individuals are turning to healthier substitutes for their everyday meals. Market growth in the regions was aided by the high nutritional value and medicinal properties of Reishi mushroom extract. Due to its excellent properties, the increased application of Reishi mushroom extract in multiple industries is moving the market forward. In addition, the Reishi mushroom extract market is expected to drive the growing adoption of plant-based ingredients in the personal care and cosmetics industry. Several epidemiological and clinical studies studies have documented the ability of Reishi mushrooms and mushroom-derived supplements to improve the effectiveness of both innate and adaptive immune systems responses to a variety of pathogens including viruses. The application of Reishi mushroom extracts in such supplements is expected to represent strong market growth, as COVID-19 has boosted sales of immunity-boosting supplements.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market Bio Botanica Inc., Nammex(North America Medicinal Mushroom Extracts), Xi’an Yuensun Biological Technology co., Ltd. , among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

Related Reports:

Global Rhum Agricole Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026 by Expert Market Research: https://bityl.co/5ff0

Global Collagen Hydrolysates Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026 by Expert Market Research: https://bityl.co/5ff2

Global Dehydrated Vegetables Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026 by Expert Market Research: https://bityl.co/5ff6

Global Ethnic Foods Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026 by Expert Market Research: https://bityl.co/5ff7

Global Dehydrated Potato Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026 by Expert Market Research: https://bityl.co/5ffB

Global Cannabis Beverage Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026 by Expert Market Research: https://bityl.co/5ffD

Global Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026 by Expert Market Research: https://bityl.co/5ffF

Global Freeze-Dried Fruit Powder Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026 by Expert Market Research: https://bityl.co/5ffH

Global Squalene Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026 by Expert Market Research: https://bityl.co/5ffI

Global Fenugreek Seed Extract Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026 by Expert Market Research: https://bityl.co/5ffK

Note 2: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to spread across the world, our analysts are constantly tracking the impact of this rapidly evolving situation on the markets and the consumer purchase behaviours. Thus, our latest estimates and analysis about the current market trends and forecast will exhaustively reflect the effects of this emerging pandemic.

About Us:

Expert Market Research is a leading business intelligence firm, providing custom and syndicated market reports along with consultancy services for our clients. We serve a wide client base ranging from Fortune 1000 companies to small and medium enterprises. Our reports cover over 100 industries across established and emerging markets researched by our skilled analysts who track the latest economic, demographic, trade and market data globally.

At Expert Market Research, we tailor our approach according to our clients’ needs and preferences, providing them with valuable, actionable and up-to-date insights into the market, thus, helping them realize their optimum growth potential. We offer market intelligence across a range of industry verticals which include Pharmaceuticals, Food and Beverage, Technology, Retail, Chemical and Materials, Energy and Mining, Packaging and Agriculture.

We also provide state-of-the-art procurement intelligence through our platform, https://www.procurementresource.com. Procurement Resource is a leading platform for digital procurement solutions, offering daily price tracking, market intelligence, supply chain intelligence, procurement analytics, and category insights through our thoroughly researched and infallible market reports, production cost reports, price analysis, and benchmarking.

Informes de Expertos (https://informesdeexpertos.com), the Spanish variant of Expert Market Research, is a platform that offers market research and consultancy services to a broad clientele base across Spanish speaking countries. With our primary focus on the Latin America and Spain markets, our research experts provide relevant and actionable insights into the markets and track major trends, economic developments, and global trade data.

Determined to bring client satisfaction, we make sure that our tailored approach meets the client’s unique market intelligence requirements. Our syndicated and customized research reports cover a wide spectrum of industries ranging from pharmaceuticals and food and beverage to packaging, logistics, and transportation.

Media Contact

Company Name: Expert Market Research

Contact Person: Steven Luke, Corporate Sales Specialist – U.S.A.

Email: [email protected]

Toll Free Number: +1-415-325-5166 | +44-702-402-5790

Address: 30 North Gould Street, Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

City: Sheridan

State: Wyoming

Country: United States

Website: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com

Content [email protected] https://expertmarketresearch-emr.blogspot.com/2021/05/global-reishi-mushroom-extract-market.html