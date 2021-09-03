Europe Shrimp Market to be Driven by Increased Seafood Consumption and its Health Benefits in the Forecast Period of 2021-2026

The new report by EMR titled, ‘Europe Shrimp Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives in-depth analysis of the Europe Shrimp Market, assessing the market based on its segments like environment, species, processed product type, distribution channel, segment, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analyzing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026): –

Historical Volume (2020): – 94 kilo tons

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): – 8 %

The various health and nutritional benefits are one of the key catalysts driving the shrimp demand in Europe. Astaxanthin, a carotenoid nutrient that can serve as a strong antioxidant and protects the skin from premature ageing, is found in shrimps. Selenium, which activates the enzymes required for healthy muscle metabolism, and also activates the enzymes that combat cancer growth, is also filled with them. Due to increasing awareness of the product’s health benefits, the Europe shrimp market is going to increase in the forecast period.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Shrimps have thin and delicate legs and are small marine creatures. They are commonly found in rivers, lakes, as well as some coasts, along the seafloor. One of the most flavoured and tasty delicacies from the congregation of seafood is shrimps.

On the basis of environment, the industry is divided into:

Wild

Farmed

By species, the industry is divided into:

Penaeus Vannamei

Penaeus Monodon

Macrobrachium Rosenbergii

Others

On the basis of processed product type, the industry is segmented into:

Peeled

Shell-On

Cooked

Breaded

Others

On the basis of distribution channel, the industry is categorised into:

Hypermarkets and Supermarkets

Convenience Stores

Hotels and Restaurants

Online

Others

On the basis of segment, the industry is bifurcated into:

Domestic Production

Imports

Based on region, the industry is divided into:

United Kingdom

Germany

France

Italy

Netherland

Spain

Others

Market Trends

The shrimp industry in Europe is driven by the region’s rising per capita consumption of seafood. The growing demand for competitively priced seafood commodities and the change from the shrimp processing market to the high volume and frozen commodity segments are the key market drivers. Other factors are also contributing to the demand growth, such as the growing population and the booming food service industry in the area. The increase in sales of pre-packed and frozen fish items, along with the preference for sustainable certified seafood, is expected to remain a key trend over the forecast period. But due to COVID-19, the shrimp market is going to face adverse effects caused by supply chain disruptions across industries.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Nordic Seafood A/S, Heiploeg Group, Vichiunai-RUS OOO, Liveris Afentoulis & Co., Sykes Seafoods Ltd., Shore NV, Seamark plc, and others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

