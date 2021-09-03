Global Low Fat Dairy Products Market To Be Driven By Increasing Prevalence Of Diseases Like Obesity And Rising Awareness For The Health Benefits Of Consuming Low-Fat Dairy Products In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by EMR titled, ‘Global Low Fat Dairy Product Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global low fat dairy products market, assessing the market based on its segments like type, distribution channel, and major regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 4%

The market for low fat dairy products has seen substantial growth due to factors such as rising awareness for the health benefits and increasing prevalence of diseases like obesity across the globe caused due to the consumption of regular milk. Also, increased knowledge across different industries offers an enormous market opportunity for key players in the low fat dairy products market. Health experts also suggest that low-fat dairy products be eaten during pregnancy in order to fulfill the nutritional requirements of calcium, vitamins and minerals, which are essential for the health of both mothers and fetuses. In addition, the rising focus on investing in R&D activities in the dairy industry is boosting new product technologies and product improvements, resulting in indirect support for low-fat dairy products. Moreover, the growing demand in the food industry for low-fat yogurt and other fat-free products is encouraging the growth of the low-fat dairy industry.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Items made from milk but with less fat content are referred to as low fat dairy products. Low-fat milk products include, but are not limited to, cheese, skim milk, ice cream and yogurt. The taste, flavor and texture of these products are similar to that of dairy products made from whole milk. These are prepared, along with microbes and pathogens, through a centrifugal process involving the separation of fat from milk.

Based on the type, the industry is divided into:

Low Fat Butter

Low Fat Cheese

Low Fat Yoghurt

Low Fat Ice Cream

Reduced Fat Margarine

Fat Free Condensed Milk

Skimmed Milk

Based on the distribution channel, the industry is divided into:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Convenience Store

Dairy Stored

Online

The regional markets for low fat dairy products include:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Market Trends

Geographically, due to the high consumption of low-fat dairy products in these countries, North America and Europe are the leading regions in the global market for low-fat dairy products. APAC, Latin America and the MEA regions are expected to experience significant growth in the low-fat market for dairy products over the projected period. Low-fat and low-sugar alternatives, with the same decadent taste and feel, are still essential in the diary group, considering growing concerns about obesity in both adults and children. Yet no one is prepared to give up a fine taste and texture. The high prevalence of lactose intolerance in some regions, up to 90% in some regions in Africa and Asia, is another common health issue, leading to the need for lactose-free solutions in all types of dairy products, as well as digestive health services such as probiotics and soluble fibers. Finally, high protein goods continue to draw attention from customers seeking advantages in weight loss, muscle recovery or simply better nutrition.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Arla Foods amba, Danone S.A., Fonterra Co-Operative Group Limited, Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd. and among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

