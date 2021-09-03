Global Alternative Cancer Treatment Market is Expected to be Aided by the Rising Prevalence of Cancer in the Forecast Period of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Alternative Cancer Treatment Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global alternative cancer treatment market, assessing the market based on its segments like therapy types, disease types, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2021-2026)

Historical Market Size:

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 17.8% (Global Alternative Medicines and Therapy Market)

The alarming increase in the prevalence of cancer incidences is the key driver in the growth of global alternative cancer treatment market. Additionally, the increasing healthcare awareness and expenditure, along with growing insurance coverage are the contributing factors for the market growth. Further, the demand generated by the population for the alternate options with lower side effects, along with the existing traditional treatment plans, have created favourable opportunities for the growth of the market.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Alternative cancer treatment involves various non-medical therapies used to inhibit the growth of cancer in the body. These therapies involve acupuncture, aromatherapy, hypnosis, yoga, massage, and other techniques. These alternative therapies take place along with medical procedures to avoid disease progression and treat cancer in its early stages.

On the basis of therapy type, the market is divided into:

Hormone Therapies

Acupuncture and Dietary Supplements

Others

Based on disease type, the industry can be segmented into:

Gastrointestinal

Lung Cancer

Breast Cancer

Colorectal Cancer

Leukaemia

Lymphoma

Melanoma

Prostate Cancer

Others

On the basis of regional markets, the industry is divided into:

1 North America

1.1 United States of America

1.2 Canada

2 Europe

2.1 Germany

2.2 United Kingdom

2.3 France

2.4 Italy

2.5 Others

3 Asia Pacific

3.1 China

3.2 Japan

3.3 India

3.4 ASEAN

3.5 Others

4 Latin America

4.1 Brazil

4.2 Argentina

4.3 Mexico

4.4 Others

5 Middle East & Africa

5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.2 United Arab Emirates

5.3 Nigeria

5.4 South Africa

5.5 Others

Market Trends

Regionally, North America represents the largest regional share in the global alternative cancer treatment market. This can be attributed directly to key presence of major market players in the region. Further, factors such as increased patient awareness about the disease and alternative treatment options due to high promotional activities in the region adds to the regional market growth. Meanwhile, the Asia Pacific is expected to show a rapid growth rate due to the increasing incidences of cancers such as leukaemia, lymphoma, melanoma, lung cancer, colorectal cancer, breast cancer, and prostate cancer, among others. Further, the increasing awareness of population towards natural alternative and complementary therapies is expected to add to the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Innovative Medicine LLC, Northwest Natural Health Clinic, Immunotherapy Institute, Georgia Cancer Specialists, Holistic Bio Spa, and others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

