Rising Demand for Functional Food Ingredients to Drive the Potato Fibre Market in the Forecast Period of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Potato Fibre Market Price, Trends, Growth, Analysis, Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global potato fibre market, assessing the market based on its origins, types, applications, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analyzing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

• Historical Market Size (2020): 377 million tons

• Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 1.2%

• Forecast Market Size (2026): 412 million tons

Demand for functional food ingredients in the food and beverage industry has risen in the past few years. The addition of nutritious food ingredients such as dietary fibres contributes significantly to the development of the potato fibre industry in a variety of products, such as baked goods, baby food, meat products and organic foods. Potato is considered a rich source of soluble as well as insoluble fibre, and certain diseases can be avoided by its intake. In addition, it is renowned for its flexibility and can be added to different preparations. Due to evolving food patterns, busy & sedentary lifestyles, as well as unhealthy eating habits, there is an increase in the prevalence of health-related issues such as obesity, diabetes, etc. There is an increase in demand for functional food ingredients with increasing knowledge and health awareness among people, which can provide additional health benefits as well as help digestion. The rising health and wellness trend is therefore expected to contribute significantly to the growth of potatoes.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Potato is a tuberous, starchy crop which is a commercially important vegetable. It is a rich source of soluble and insoluble fibres that are extensively utilized in the food and beverage industry. Due to its highly functional and taste-neutral nature, it is used in a wide range of food preparations such as baked products, meat products, health foods, bread & dough. It helps in carbohydrate and calorie reduction, dietary fibre enrichment, texture, and structure improvement.

Based on origin, the market is divided into:

• Organic

• Conventional

By type, the industry can be bifurcated into:

• Soluble

• Insoluble

On the basis of application, the industry is divided into:

• Meat Products

• Bakery and Cookies

• Savoury Products

• Health Foods

• Pet Foods

• Baby Foods

• Others

Based on the region, the market is divided into:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East and Africa

Market Trends

Increased consumer understanding of health results in increased demand for natural and clean branded goods, which is a significant contributing factor to the growth of the potato fibre industry. The growing market demand for safe food products is forcing manufacturers to search for alternatives that are free of chemicals. In addition, the growing demand for dietary supplements, the increasing occurrence of digestive disorders and the increasing emphasis on solutions for weight control are expected to contribute to a rise in dietary fibre intake in the food and beverage industry, thus further boosting the growth of the industry. The increasing preference for gluten-free and non-allergen fibres is expected to be a major trend in the potato fibre industry over the forecast period. In addition, the rise in urban population, increase in disposable income, and increase in customer preference for nutrition-rich products are expected to further increase demand for the market for potato fibre. The increasing demand for natural and organic food products from customers has encouraged the need for natural dietary fibres, which is expected to help the growth of the potato fibre industry. The growing acceptance is helping producers to innovate and advance the potato fibre product lines that have supported the growth of the potato fibre industry.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Roquette Freres S.A., Emsland Group, Coöperatie AVEBE U.A., and J. RETTENMAIER & SÖHNE GmbH + Co KG, among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

