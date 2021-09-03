Manufacturing Operations Management Software Market Size 2021, Market Opportunities, Share Analysis Up To 2027

The worldwide manufacturing operations management software market size is projected to arrive at USD 22.64 billion by 2027, displaying a CAGR of 11.4% during the figure time frame. Rising notoriety of savvy industrial facility and industry 4.0 will drive the development direction of the market, states Fortune Business Insights™ in its new report, named “manufacturing operations management software market” Size, Share and Industry Analysis, By Component (Services, Software), By Function (Labor Management, Planning and Scheduling, Process and Production Intelligence, Quality Process Management, Others), By Industry (Automotive, Chemicals, Medical Equipment and Pharmaceuticals, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense, Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027″. A brilliant plant can be perceived as a standard manufacturing plant, yet working in a snare of profoundly associated and digitized climate. In such an industrial facility, the operations of apparatus and gear are computerized to smooth out measures and enhance creation. These interconnections are worked with by the Internet of Things (IoT) innovation, which is likewise an appearance of the idea of Industry 4.0. Assembling tasks the board (MOM) programming assists makers with appropriately using these trend setting innovations to improve their assembling measures, which thus permits them to create better quality items. Along these lines, one of the top assembling activities the executives programming market patterns is the expanding reception of keen production line by makers across the mechanical range.

The MOM software market report states that the market value stood at USD 9.75 billion in 2019. The other highlights of the report include:

Valuable insights into the factors driving and restricting the growth of the market;

Comprehensive analysis of the individual market segments;

Detailed study of the competitive dynamics influencing the market; and

Exhaustive research into the regional developments shaping the growth path of the market.

Regional Analysis

Heavy Investment in Software Technology to Drive the Market in North America

In 2020, North America generated revenue of USD 3.66 billion and is anticipated to lead the manufacturing operations management software market share during the forecast period. This is mainly attributable to the heavy investments made the governments in the region as well as the private sector in developing and adopting advanced tools for improving efficiency of the manufacturing sector. In Europe, on the other hand, the market will be primarily led by the robust manufacturing sectors in Germany and Italy. Asia-Pacific is expected to showcase fastest growth among regions owing to the speedy development of the manufacturing sector in China and India.

Segmentation

1. By Component

Software On-premises Cloud



Services

2. By Function

Labor Management

Planning & Scheduling

Process and Production Intelligence

Quality Process Management

Others (inventory management, dispatching, etc.)

3. By Industry

Automotive

Chemicals

Medical Equipment& Pharmaceuticals

Food and Beverages

Aerospace and Defense

Others

4. By Region

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, and Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, and Rest of Latin America)

Highlights of the Manufacturing Operations Management Software Market Report

Illustration of the potential suppliers and buyers in the market.

Competitive landscape including collaborations, investments, new product launches, contracts, agreements, mergers & acquisitions, and joint ventures.

In-depth data about the financial competency of the market.

Information regarding the significant opportunities, challenges, trends, growth drivers, and barriers.

Competitive Landscape

Increasing Strategic Collaborations to Energize Market Competition

The manufacturing operations management market forecast predicts a high-energy period for the market as top competitors look to entrench their position in this market. Their prime strategy for achieving this is by forging alliances and entering into strategic partnerships to develop novel products and strengthen their portfolio.

Industry Developments:

January 2020: The Portuguese manufacturing software major Critical Manufacturing announced its collaboration with the Indian IT giant HCL Technologies to deliver pre- and post-sales consulting and implementation support. Under the partnership, the companies will utilize the Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES) developed by Critical Manufacturing to cater to medical device, hi-tech, and semiconductor manufacturing industries.

The Portuguese manufacturing software major Critical Manufacturing announced its collaboration with the Indian IT giant HCL Technologies to deliver pre- and post-sales consulting and implementation support. Under the partnership, the companies will utilize the Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES) developed by Critical Manufacturing to cater to medical device, hi-tech, and semiconductor manufacturing industries. November 2020: ABB Ltd, the Swiss-Swedish MNC, launched a new version of its ABB Ability™ Manufacturing Operations Management software featuring superior digital capabilities. The enhanced platform provides improved flexibility and security of operations to managers and supervisors in a wide range of industries.

List of Companies Covered in the Manufacturing Operations Management Market Report:

Aegis Industrial Software Corporation

Siemens Ltd.

Rockwell Automation Inc.

Honeywell International Inc.

Dassault Systems

iBASEt

SAP SE

ABB Ltd

EMERSON ELECTRIC CO

Critical Manufacturing S.A

Table of Content

Introduction Definition, By Segment Research Approach Sources Executive Summary Market Dynamics Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities Emerging Trends Key Insights Macro and Micro Economic Indicators Consolidated SWOT Analysis of Key Players Porter's Five Forces Analysis Global Manufacturing Operations Management Software Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2027 Key Findings / Summary Market Size Estimates and Forecasts By Component Software On-premises Cloud Services By Function (Value) Labour Management Planning & Scheduling Process and Production Intelligence Quality Process Management Others By Industry (Value) Automotive Chemicals Medical Equipment & Pharmaceuticals Food and Beverages Aerospace and Defense Others By Geography (Value) North America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East and Africa Latin America

