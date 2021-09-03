Hot Melt Adhesive Tapes Market Insights by Emerging Trends, Future Growth, Revenue Analysis, Global Forecast to 2024

COVID-19 has reformed the way we work and has impacted various aspects of the businesses worldwide. Keeping in mind the multi-faceted challenges and the impact on economies post pandemic, companies are focusing on the risks and probabilities for sustainability, growth, and development from this transition.

The hot melt adhesive tapes market is projected to grow from USD 15.5 billion in 2019 to USD 21.7 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 7.0% between 2019 and 2024. APAC is the largest consumer of hot melt adhesive tapes. The global hot melt adhesive tapes market is witnessing high growth on account of increasing applications, technological advancements, and growing demand in the APAC region.

There has been a surge in demand for hot melt adhesive tapes in DIY applications, in APAC. Increasing public awareness for DIY is fueling the use of these tapes in different activities, such as gardening, crafting, and small construction & furniture projects. A majority of these tapes are used for different office and household applications. Double-sided DIY tapes are used to stick together different components made from different materials, such as wood, glass, rubber, plastic, paper, cardboard, and metal.

APAC accounts for the largest share, in terms of volume and value, of the global hot melt adhesive tapes market. It encompasses a diverse range of economies with different levels of economic development and multiple industries. The development is mainly attributed to the high economic growth rate followed by heavy investments across industries, such as automotive, consumer goods & appliances, building & construction, and furniture. The key market players are expanding their hot melt adhesive tapes production in APAC, especially in China and India.

Breakdown of Primary Interviews:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 50%, Tier 2 – 30%, and Tier 3 – 20%

• By Designation: C Level – 30%, D Level – 30%, and Others – 40%

• By Region: North America – 40%, APAC – 20%, Europe – 20%, South America- 10%, and the Middle East & Africa – 10%

Research Coverage:

The hot melt adhesive tapes market has been segmented on the basis of adhesive resin (rubber, silicone, others), backing material (polypropylene, polyester, others), product type (commodity tape, specialty tape), application (packaging, consumer & DIY, masking, healthcare & hygiene, others), and region (APAC, North America, Europe, the Middle East & Africa, and South America). The end-use industry and type segments are further analyzed for each country in the respective regions.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 INTRODUCTION 17

1.1 OBJECTIVES OF THE STUDY 17

1.2 MARKET DEFINITION 17

1.3 MARKET SCOPE 18

1.3.1 HOT MELT ADHESIVE TAPES MARKET SEGMENTATION 18

1.3.2 REGIONS COVERED 19

1.3.3 YEARS CONSIDERED FOR THE STUDY 19

1.4 CURRENCY 20

1.5 UNIT CONSIDERED 20

1.6 STAKEHOLDERS 20

