COVID-19 has reformed the way we work and has impacted various aspects of the businesses worldwide. Keeping in mind the multi-faceted challenges and the impact on economies post pandemic, companies are focusing on the risks and probabilities for sustainability, growth, and development from this transition.

The antistatic agents market is projected to grow from USD 437 million in 2019 to USD 594 million by 2024, at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2019 to 2024. Rising population, ongoing urbanization, and increasing disposable income of the middle-class population are the main factors that have led to the growth of packaging, electronics, and textiles industries across the globe. This, in turn, is expected to drive the growth of the antistatic agents market, worldwide. Volatility in the prices of raw materials and the formulation and stringent implementation of rules & regulations related to packaging films used in the food & beverages industry are expected to restrain the growth of the antistatic agents market.

Fill This Form and get the Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-106820

The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry: Antistatic Agents Market Insights by Emerging Trends, Future Growth, Revenue Analysis, Global Forecast to 2024

Based on product, the ethoxylated fatty acid amines segment of the antistatic agents market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2019 to 2024, in terms of value and volume. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the high processing stability of ethoxylated fatty acid amines and improved performance benefits offered by them as compared to other types of antistatic agents. Ethoxylated fatty acid amines are the widely used antistatic agents in the manufacturing of films & sheets used in the packaging industry to remove or reduce the static charge build-up over their surfaces.

The polypropylene segment is projected to lead the antistatic agents market during the forecast period, in terms of volume.

Based on polymer, the polypropylene segment accounted for the largest share of the antistatic agents market in 2018, in terms of volume. The growth of the polypropylene segment can be attributed to the low electrical conductivity and good chemical and fatigue resistance offered by polypropylene. Hence, polypropylene is widely used in the manufacturing of rigid packaging, flexible packaging, and Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) films.

Fill This Form and get the Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-106820

The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry: Antistatic Agents Market Insights by Emerging Trends, Future Growth, Revenue Analysis, Global Forecast to 2024

The Asia Pacific antistatic agents market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, in terms of both, value and volume. The growth of the market in the Asia Pacific region is driven by the increasing demand for antistatic agents from countries such as China and India. China is a major consumer of antistatic agents in the Asia Pacific region, owing to the increased consumption of these agents in the packaging and automotive industries of the country. In terms of volume, the antistatic agents market in China is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to the increasing demand for antistatic agents from the packaging and textiles industries of the country.

Breakdown of the primary interviews for the report on the antistatic agents market

• By Company Type – Tier 1 – 11%, Tier 2 –33%, and Tier 3 – 56%

• By Designation – C Level – 20%, D-Level Executives – 10%, and Others – 70%

• By Region – North America – 36%, Europe – 29%, Asia Pacific – 14%, South America – 7%, Middle East & Africa – 14%

Research Coverage

The report covers the antistatic agents market based on form, product, polymer, end-use industry, and region. It aims at estimating the size and future growth potential of the market across various segments. The report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key market players, along with their profiles and key growth strategies adopted by them.TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 INTRODUCTION 19

1.1 OBJECTIVES OF THE STUDY 19

1.2 MARKET DEFINITION 19

1.3 STUDY SCOPE 20

1.3.1 MARKETS COVERED 20

1.3.2 YEARS CONSIDERED FOR THE STUDY 20

1.4 CURRENCY 21

1.5 STAKEHOLDERS 21

1.6 LIMITATIONS 21

The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.

For more information, please contact:

Shibuya Data Count

Email: [email protected]

Tel: + 81 3 45720790

Related Links

https://www.sdki.jp/

Related Report

Polyurethane Adhesives Market Insights by Emerging Trends, Future Growth, Revenue Analysis, Global Forecast to 2024

Post-consumer Recycled Plastics Market Insights by Emerging Trends, Future Growth, Revenue Analysis, Global Forecast to 2024

Bioadhesives Market Insights by Emerging Trends, Future Growth, Revenue Analysis, Global Forecasts to 2024

Bromine Market Insights by Emerging Trends, Future Growth, Revenue Analysis, Global Forecast to 2024

Carbon Fiber Prepreg Market Insights by Emerging Trends, Future Growth, Revenue Analysis, Global Forecasts to 2024

3D Printing Materials Market Insights by Emerging Trends, Future Growth, Revenue Analysis, Global Forecast to 2024

Synthetic Paper Market Insights by Emerging Trends, Future Growth, Revenue Analysis, Global Forecast to 2024

Pre-Insulated Pipes Market Insights by Emerging Trends, Future Growth, Revenue Analysis, Global Forecast to 2024

Alpha-Methylstyrene Market Insights by Emerging Trends, Future Growth, Revenue Analysis, Global Forecast to 2024

Butylated Hydroxytoluene Market Insights by Emerging Trends, Future Growth, Revenue Analysis, Global Forecast to 2024