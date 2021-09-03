Industrial Wastewater Treatment Market Insights by Emerging Trends, Future Growth, Revenue Analysis, Global Forecast to 2024

COVID-19 has reformed the way we work and has impacted various aspects of the businesses worldwide. Keeping in mind the multi-faceted challenges and the impact on economies post pandemic, companies are focusing on the risks and probabilities for sustainability, growth, and development from this transition.

The market size of industrial wastewater treatment is estimated at USD 11.3 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 15.0 billion by 2024. This growth is attributed to stringent regulations concerning the emission and treatment of industrial wastes and depleting freshwater resources. However, the shifting demand of end-use industries toward the advanced and environment-friendly water treatment technologies is hampering the market growth. On the other hand, growing industrialization resulting from population explosion is expected to leverage new growth opportunities for chemical manufacturers in the industrial wastewater market.

“The biocides & disinfectants type to be the largest segment of the industrial wastewater treatment market.”

Based on type, biocides & disinfectants is estimated to be the largest type of industrial wastewater treatment during the forecast period. The demand for biocides and disinfectants is comparatively higher owing to their high requirement in wastewater treatment applications of all the major end-use industries considered in the study. Biocides are directly related to human physiology and have the ability to neutralize diseases causing microbes. Moreover, the increasing environmental regulations have fueled the demand for biocides and disinfectants in the industrial wastewater treatment market.

“The power generation end-use industry is projected to register high CAGR during the forecast period.”

Power generation is estimated to be the largest and fastest-growing end-use industry segment in the industrial wastewater treatment market during the forecast period. The rapidly growing population and urbanization along with changing lifestyle have resulted in increasing per capita power consumption. It has fueled the demand for the electricity across the globe, which in turn has increased the demand for the water treatment chemicals in the power generation industry. Moreover, the zero liquid discharge (ZLD) mandate in power generation industry plays a major role in enhancing wastewater treatment chemical consumption in this industry.

“APAC is projected to be the fastest-growing industrial wastewater treatment market during the forecast period.”

The APAC industrial wastewater treatment market is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to the high demand from the food & beverage, chemical, power generation, and mining end-use industries. Moreover, the demand for chemical used in industrial wastewater treatment is high in developing economies such as China, India, Brazil, and South Africa. The growing urbanization and industrialization are leading to the increased demand for potable water, which, in turn, is boosting the APAC industrial wastewater treatment market.

This study was validated through primary interviews conducted with various industry experts worldwide. The primary sources were divided into three categories, namely, company type, designation, and region.

• By Company Type – Tier 1- 25%, Tier 2- 50%, and Tier 3- 25%

• By Designation – C Level- 20%, Director Level- 30%, and Others- 50%

• By Region – APAC- 30%, Europe- 25%, North America- 20%, South America-15%, and the Middle East & Africa-10%

Research Coverage-

The report offers insights into the industrial wastewater treatment market in key regions. It aims at estimating the size of chemicals in the industrial wastewater treatment market during the forecast period and projects future growth of the market across type, end-use industry, and region segments. The report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players along with their company profiles, SWOT analysis, recent developments, and key market strategies.

