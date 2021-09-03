Elastic Adhesives & Sealants Market Insights by Emerging Trends, Future Growth, Revenue Analysis, Global Forecast to 2024

COVID-19 has reformed the way we work and has impacted various aspects of the businesses worldwide. Keeping in mind the multi-faceted challenges and the impact on economies post pandemic, companies are focusing on the risks and probabilities for sustainability, growth, and development from this transition.

The elastic adhesives & sealants market is projected to grow from USD 16.4 billion in 2019 to USD 22.3 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 6.3%, between 2019 and 2024. The growth of end-use industries such as construction, industrial, and automotive & transportation as well as growing demand for silicone and SMP adhesives are the key factors driving the elastic adhesives & sealants market. However, the lack of acceptance from end-users is expected to hamper the growth of the market.

SMP resin market is projected to register the highest CAGR, aided by the stringent environmental regulations. These regulations prohibit the use of highly toxic solvents, which have VOC emissions. As SMP adhesives & sealants are odorless, free of isocyanates and solvents, and emit no VOCs, their demand is expected to increase. In addition, they do not require primers and have adhesion with almost every substrate, excellent weathering resistance, color stability, and UV resistance, and are easily paintable and retain the quality of paint.

The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry:

Elastic adhesives & sealants find numerous uses in automobiles, such as in front glass windshield, side glass, and car body. They are used in places requiring moderate adhesion but high elongation. For vehicle manufacturers, the use of elastic adhesives with their multi-function properties reduces the number of separate processing stages and enables a more streamlined production operation. Further, the customer also benefits from fuel savings with the use of lightweight and elastic bonded materials.

The APAC elastic adhesives & sealants market is segmented into China, Japan, India, Indonesia, and Rest of APAC. The APAC region is a lucrative market for elastic adhesives & sealants owing to the increasing demand from packaging industries and improving economic conditions. Product innovations, new research and development projects, and increasing demand from various end-use industries have also fueled the demand for elastic adhesives & sealants in APAC.

In-depth interviews were conducted with Chief Executive Officers (CEOs), marketing directors, other innovation and technology directors, and executives from various key organizations operating in elastic adhesives & sealants market, and information was gathered from secondary research to determine and verify the market size of several segments and subsegments.

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 70%, Tier 2 – 20%, and Tier 3 – 10%

• By Designation: C Level – 40%, D Level – 30%, and Others – 30%

• By Region: APAC – 40%, North America – 20%, Europe – 20%, South America- 10%, and the Middle East & Africa – 10%

Research Coverage:

This report provides detailed segmentation of the elastic adhesives & sealants market based on, resin, end-use industry, and region. With respect to resin, the elastic adhesives & sealants market has been segmented into polyurethane, silicone, SMP, and others. Based on end-use industry, the market has been segmented into construction, industrial, and automotive and transportation. Based on the region, the market has been segmented into the Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East & Africa.

