COVID-19 has reformed the way we work and has impacted various aspects of the businesses worldwide. Keeping in mind the multi-faceted challenges and the impact on economies post pandemic, companies are focusing on the risks and probabilities for sustainability, growth, and development from this transition.

The variable air volume (VAV) systems market size is expected to grow from USD 11.8 billion in 2019 to USD 16.0 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period. The variable air volume (VAV) systems market is driven by various factors, such as high demand from commercial buildings and industrial buildings. The growth of these industries is anticipated to further propel the growth of the market over the forecast period. However, fluctuating raw material prices are likely to hinder the growth of the market.

The variable air volume (VAV) systems market has been segmented based on types as single-duct, dual-duct, fan-powered, and induction based. Among these types, the single-duct segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2018 and is likely to witness significant growth over the forecast period. The growth of single-duct VAV systems is also spurred by the growth of the building & construction industry, especially in APAC. Increasing population, growing urbanization, and shift of manufacturing facilities from North America and Europe to APAC have fueled the growth of building & construction and infrastructure activities. All such attributes are expected to drive the consumption of single-dut VAV systems.

The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry: Variable Air Volume (VAV) Systems Market Insights by Emerging Trends, Future Growth, Revenue Analysis, Global Forecast to 2024

Commercial buildings segment expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period. Commercial buildings application is growing rapidly owing to the rising demand for variable air volume (VAV) systems in the hospitality sector, retail sector, offices, and warehouses. The increasing infrastructure spending is also expected to boost the installations of VAV systems.

North America is expected to have the highest growth rate during the forecast period, due to the increasing usage of VAV systems in various end-use applications such as commercial, residential, and industrial buildings. US, Mexico, and Canada provide enormous opportunities for the Variable air volume (VAV) systems market due to the presence of a large manufacturing sector. On the other hand, Middle East and Africa are projected to hold the second-largest market size during the forecast period.

In-depth interviews were conducted with Chief Executive Officers (CEOs), marketing directors, other innovation and technology directors, and executives from various key organizations operating in the variable air volume (VAV) systems marketplace.

• By Company Type – Tier 1: 35%, Tier: 45%, and Tier 3: 20%

• By Designation – C Level: 35%, Managers: 25%, Others : 40%

• By Region – North America: 45%, Europe: 20%, APAC: 30%, RoW: 5%

Research Coverage:

The report covers the Variable air volume (VAV) systems market based on type, application, and region. This study aims at estimating the size and future growth potential of the market across various segmentation types. It also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key market players, along with their profiles and key growth strategies.

